GCMS/Fisher High School wrestling defeats Olympia 55-21

FISHER -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team won 55-21 Tuesday, Jan. 15, over Olympia.

Calen Ragle pinned Austin Swan in 1:23 for GCMS/Fisher in the 152-pound match. The Falcons' Dakota Matthews pinned Lucas Lawless in a time of 3:49 in the 132-pound match while teammate Tim Booth won via 4:46 pinfall over Hayden Shay in the 170-pound match.

Cole Maxey won via 13-0 major decision over Matthew Bagby in the 126-pound match while Payton Kean defeated Landon Alcorn via 4-2 decision in the 182-pound match.

Kaden Gream (138), Ethan Kasper (145), Michaela Dykes (106), Anthony Nash (113) and Hayden Workman (285) each won by forfeit for GCMS/Fisher.

GCMS/Fisher 55, Olympia 21

At Fisher

106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

113 -- Anthony Nash (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

120 -- Wesly Litwiller (OLY) pinned Andrew Ferguson, 3:43.

126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) maj. dec. Matthew Bagby, 13-0.

132 -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) pinned Lucas Lawless, 3:49.

138 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

145 -- Ethan Kasper (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

152 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Austin Swan, 1:23.

160 -- L. Miller (OLY) dec. Braylen Kean, 7-4.

170 -- Tim Booth (GCMSF) pinned Hayden Shay, 4:46.

182 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) dec. Landon Alcorn (OLY), 4-2.

195 -- A. Campbell (OLY) won by forfeit.

220 -- Gaither (OLY) pinned Garrett Wright, 3:18.

285 -- Hayden Workman (GCMSF) won by forfeit.