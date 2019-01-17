PBL girls basketball defeats Momence 51-24 in SVC Tournament semifinals

GILMAN -- Two wins, including a 51-24 victory Wednesday over Momence, puts the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team one win away from its second consecutive Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship.

The Panthers' win in the tournament semifinals over Momence included a 29-16 advantage in the second half. In PBL's quarterfinal win over Iroquois West, the Panthers outscored the Raiders 32-3 in the second half.

“We’ve had two great second-half efforts," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said.

The Panthers will face Watseka, the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A, in the title game at 7:30 p.m. today in Gilman.

“To win tomorrow, it’s going to take a tremendous amount of effort. We’re going to have to play hard for four quarters," Lawler said. "We can do it, but they’ve got to go out and show everyone how good they can be.”

Baylee Cosgrove made two baskets, including a fastbreak layup, to give PBL a 4-0 lead in Wednesday's semifinal game before Mackenzie Bruns converted a three-point play with 3:16 left in the first quarter.

Momence's Brooke Kelly drew Kirra Lantz's second foul before making a free throw to put the Redskins on the scoreboard with 2:44 remaining in the first quarter, but Momence would be held scoreless until Icis Amphy made two free throws with 35.7 left in the quarter.

Prior to Amphy's foul shots, Kaitlyn Piekarczyk stole the ball for Momence to set up a missed layup by Kelly. Bruns drew a foul on the ensuing transition before making two free throws to extend PBL's lead to 9-1 with 2:09 left in the first quarter. Fifty-seven seconds later, Bruns stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup to make the score 11-1.

The Panthers (13-10) ended the first quarter with an 11-3 lead, but with Lantz and Brooke Walder each having picked up their second fouls.

Keen made a free throw with 7:44 left in the second quarter before Madi Peden made a jump shot via an assist from Bruns on a fastbreak to make the score 13-4. A basket by Cosgrove extended PBL's lead to 15-4.

A Keen steal and ensuing missed lane shot by Kelly led to an offensive rebound by Alicia Cruz, who drew a foul before making a free throw to cut Momence's deficit to 15-5 with 2:55 left in the second quarter.

Keen then missed two free throws with 2:18 before Amphy was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound. Amphy then missed two more foul shots. Momence finished the second quarter making 3-of-11 shots from the charity stripe -- too many free-throw attempts, and offensive rebounds, yielded for Lawler's comfort.

“When we are a little bit more focused on just those little attention-to-detail matters, we’re going to take a great leap as a basketball team," Lawler said.

Bruns stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup to extend PBL's lead to 17-5 before Keen made a basket with 1:33 remaining in the second quarter. That would be the Redskins' first, and only, field goal of the first half.

“Our defense was good," Lawler said.

Bruns grabbed an offensive rebound before making a free throw with 50.1 left in the first half. Bruns scored another two points via a Cosgrove assist on a fastbreak.

Adyson Duran made a free throw after drawing Lantz's third foul with 8.8 seconds left in the second quarter before Peden scored on PBL's final possession of the first half.

In the third quarter, PBL outscored Momence 16-8.

Twenty-six seconds into the quarter, Cosgrove converted on a three-point play, drawing Kaitlyn Piekarczyk's third foul in the process. After Duran made a basket,

Cosgrove made a free throw with 5:28 left in the third quarter before tallying a basket.

Amphy made a free throw with 4:14 remaining in the third quarter before Cosgrove made a jump shot to make the score 30-11. After Kelly made a layup, Lillie Frichtl made a basket before Bruns scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend PBL's lead to 34-13.

Amphy converted on a three-point play with 1:42 left in the third quarter before Peden made a free throw with 48.3 seconds in the quarter and Hannah Schwarz drained a 3-pointer on the Panthers' final possession of the quarter to extend PBL's lead to 38-16.

Bruns and Keen exchanged baskets before PBL went on a 6-0 run to extend its lead to 46-18. Cosgrove made a basket, Bruns drained two free throws with 5:57 remaining in the game and Schwarz stole the ball and scored on a fastbreak layup during the run.

Amphy and Cosgrove exchanged buckets before a free throw by Amphy with 2:29 left and an offensive-rebound putback by Lamiya Lillard cut Momence's deficit to 48-23. After MaKenna Ecker made a 3-pointer for the Panthers, Amphy made a free throw with 3.6 seconds remaining to conclude the scoring.

Bruns and Cosgrove each finished the game with 18 points for PBL while Peden and Schwarz each had five points, Ecker had three points and Frichtl had two points.

“Baylee Cosgrove came out tonight and hit the most jump shots that I think I’ve every seen her hit. I love seeing that she’s confident. You always know what you’re going to get out of Mackenzie. She’s just a tough kid," Lawler said. "You always know what kind of leader you’re going to get out of her. Those were two great games, and they both displayed tremendous effort.”

PBL 51, Momence 24

MOM 3 5 8 8 -- 24

PBL 11 11 16 13 -- 51

Momence

Lamiya Lillard 1-0-2, Brooke Kelly 1-1-3, Adyson Duran 1-1-3, Mya Keen 2-1-5, Kaitlyn Piekarczyk 0-0-0, Icis Amhy 2-6-10. Alicia Cruz 0-1-1. Totals 7-10-24.

PBL (13-10)

Lillie Frichtl 1-0-2, Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 6-6-18, Madi Peden 2-1-5, Hannah Schwarz 2-0-5, Baylee Cosgrove 8-2-18, Kirra Lantz 0-0-0, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 0-0-0, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Bailey Eyre 0-0-0, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, MaKenna Ecker 1-0-3. Totals 20-9-51.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Ecker, Schwarz).