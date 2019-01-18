GCMS JV boys basketball defeats Deer Creek-Mackinaw

GCMS's Nathan Kallal (21) scores two points on a fastbreak to put the Falcons up 25-24 midway through the third quarter of Friday's junior varsity game against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity boys basketball team won 50-46 Friday over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

In the third quarter, GCMS outscored Dee-Mack 19-13 to overcome a 21-18 halftime deficit as Braden Roesch scored 13 points during the quarter while Tristin Roesch and Nathan Kallal each had three points.

The Falcons outscored Dee-Mack 13-10 in the fourth qurater as Braden Roesch had six points, Awstace Grauer made a 3-pointer and Ethan Garard and Alex Minion each had two points.

In the first quarter, Braden Roesch scored seven points and Grauer had three points. Braden Roesch had five second-quarter points while Kallal had three points.

Braden Roesch finished the game with 31 points while Grauer and Kallal each had six points, Tristin Roesch had three points and Minion and Garard each had two points.

GCMS 50, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 46

DM 13 8 13 10 -- 46

GCMS 10 8 19 13 -- 50

Dee-Mack

Zach Sarth 3-0-9, Lane Thomann 2-0-6, Hunter Jonen 0-0-0, Austin Carithers 0-0-0, Justin Reedy 2-0-4, Derek Denneson 5-0-13, Weston Gerbert 2-2-6, Jackson Hoyer 2-0-6, Blake Hoffman 1-0-2. Totals 17-2-46.

GCMS

Ethan Garard 1-0-2, Awstace Grauer 2-0-6, Braden Roesch 12-3-31, Zander Wier 0-0-0, Tristin Roesch 1-0-3, Nathan Kallal 2-1-6, Alex Minion 1-0-2. Totals 19-4-50.

3-pointers -- Dee-Mack 10 (Sarth 3, Denneson 3, Hoyer 2, Thomann 2). GCMS 8 (B. Roesch 4, Grauer 2, T. Roesch, Kallal).