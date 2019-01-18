BUCKLEY -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-18, 25-17 Thursday over Buckley St. John's.

Gracelyn Greenburg had three kills for PBL while Emily Robidoux and Losa Suaava each had two kills. Suaava also had seven aces while Araya Stack had five aces and 16 sets.

In the seventh-grade match, St. John's defeated the Panthers 25-21, 25-16.

Aubree Gooden had two aces and one kill for PBL.

8th-grade girls

PBL def. Buckley St. John's 25-18, 25-17

At Buckley

For PBL (4-0), kills: Gracelyn Greenburg 3, Emily Robidoux 2, Losa Suaava 2, Trixie Johnson; aces: Suaava 7, Araya Stack 5, Johnson 2, Hope Watts; sets: Stack 16, Kate Wilson 2, Cadence Jones, Watts; points: Suaava 15, Stack 10, Robidoux 8, Johnson 7, Jones 5, Watts 4, Wilson; passing points: Jones 44, Stack 38, Johnson 32, Averi Garrett 22, Wilson 13, Watts 12, Robidoux 11, Suaava 10.

7th-grade girls

Buckley St. John's def. PBL 25-21, 25-16

At Buckley

For PBL (2-2), kills: Bailey Bruns, Karlee Welp, Bailey Luebchow, Aubree Gooden, Brooke Kleinert; aces: Gooden 2, Bruns, Kleinert; passing/digs percentage: Kleinert 100.