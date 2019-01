GILMAN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team lost 61-53 to Watseka in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game on Thursday.

Watseka, which went into the game as the fifth-ranked team in Class 2A, improved to 21-2 with the win.

The Panthers, who fell to a record of 13-11 with the loss, will host Unity on Monday.