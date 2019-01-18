PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 42-31 to St. Joseph on Thursday.

The Panthers tied St. Joseph at 13-13 at the end of the first quarter as Jeremiah Ager and Kendall Swanson each had five points and Kayden Snelling added a 3-pointer.

St. Joseph outscored PBL 7-5 in the second quarter, 15-8 in the third and 7-5 n the fourth. Ager made two 3-pointers in the third quarter en route to finishing the game with a team-high 13 points.

Swanson finished the game with nine points while Snelling had seven points and Ty Graham had two points.

The PBL seventh-grade team lost to St. Joseph as well by a score of 36-16.

Tyler Weigel and Jake Swan each had five points for PBL while Noah Steiner had four points and Elliot Graff had two points.

8th-grade boys

St. Joseph 42, PBL 31

STJ 13 7 15 7 -- 42

PBL 13 5 8 5 -- 31

St. Joseph

Maddux Carteu 0-0-0, Slems 0-0-0, Cole Coursey 4-3-15, Alex Funk 0-2-2, Burch 0-0-0, Hale 1-1-3, Ty Pence 6-9-21, Atwood 0-0-0, Jack Wetzel 0-1-1, Vorhees 0-0-0. Totals 11-16-42.

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 1-0-2, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 0-0-0, Jeremiah Ager 5-0-13, Kayden Snelling 2-1-7, Beau Kleinert 0-0-0, Jonathan Craig 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 4-1-9. Totals 12-2-31.

3-pointers -- St. Joseph 4 (Coursey 4). PBL 5 (Ager 3, Snelling 2).

7th-grade boys

St. Joseph 36, PBL 16

STJ 10 3 16 7 -- 36

PBL 6 1 2 7 -- 16

St. Joseph

Tanner Jacobs 3-0-6, Farmer 1-0-2, Roth 0-1-1, Copeland 0-1-1, Weaver 0-0-0, Barger 0-1-1, Logan Smith 3-0-9, Wilson 0-0-0, Carson Maroon 4-0-9, Musselman 0-0-0, Brock Trimble 3-1-7, Allen 0-0-0, Drew Thurman 0-0-0. Totals 14-4-36.

PBL

Braylen Arnette 0-0-0, Nathan Benear 0-0-0, Trey Spenard 0-0-0, Tyler Weigel 2-1-5, Noah Steiner 2-0-4, Connor Atkins 0-0-0, Jake Swan 2-0-5, Mason Courtney 0-0-0, Elliot Graff 1-0-2, Liam Schnebly 0-0-0. Totals 7-1-16.

3-pointers -- St. Joseph 4 (Smith 3, Maroon). PBL (Swan).