Josh Brocato -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys track and field standout finished fourth with a time of 9:11.68 for Indiana Wesleyan at an indoor invitational held Friday at Marion, Indiana.

Nick Porter -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished finished seventh in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:55.28 for Bradley University in last weekend's Gladstein Invitational at Bloomington, Indiana.

Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished tied for fourth in the high jump with a leap of 1.96 meters for Indiana State in Saturday's John Gartland Invitational in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished fourth with a leap of 4-10 1/2 in the high jump for Monmouth College at the Monmouth college Midwest Indoor Invitational on Saturday.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished first in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 9:04 for Augustana College at the Monmouth college Midwest Indoor Invitational on Saturday. Wilkerson also finished second in the mile run wit ha time of 4:30.96.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former GCMS girls track and field standout finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 39-1 for Indiana Wesleyan at an indoor invitational held Friday at Marion, Indiana.

Ryan Birt -- The former GCMS wrestling coach is coaching a Millikin University wrestling team that is 7-7.

Corey Fox -- The former PBL basketball standout is coaching a Limestone women's basketball team that is 11-6.

Liberty Jamison -- Through 18 games played for Lake Land, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout has scored 2.7 points per game while grabbing 0.7 rebounds and recording 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game.

Cassidi Nuckols -- Through 10 games played for Parkland College's women's basketball team, the 2018 PBL graduate had 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

Lane Timmons -- The former Gibson City resident made five saves with a 71.4 save percentage for the Western States Hockey League's El Paso Rhinos in a game played Friday against Wichita.