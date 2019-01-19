GCMS boys basketball defeats Deer Creek-Mackinaw 41-37

GIBSON CITY -- Ryan Tompkins, the head coach of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School boys basketball team, said he "knew it was going to be a tough week."

Three days after defeating the second-ranked Class 1A team in Cissna Park in overtime, GCMS -- which was ranked sixth in 2A -- faced a Deer Creek-Mackinaw that received 12 votes for the 2A top 10, second-most among non-ranked teams behind Williamsville's 15.

"We knew Cissna Park was going to be a big battle, and we knew (this game) was going to be as big, so it was great for our guys," Tompkins said.

Just like the Cissna Park game, GCMS's contest against Dee-Mack came down to the final minutes, as the Falcons battled back from a two-point deficit in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter to pull away with a 41-37 victory.

“We had a great overtime on Tuesday and a good fourth quarter tonight," Tompkins said.

Bryce Barnes erased GCMS's 34-32 deficit with a driving layup that tied the game at 34-34 with 2:16 left in the game. After Dee-Mack's John Carnicle was called for an offensive foul -- his fifth personal foul -- with 1:56 remaining, Ryland Holt made a go-ahead 3-pointer for the Falcons 22 seconds later.

Connor Birky then stole the ball and raced to the opposite basket for a fastbreak layup to extend GCMS's lead to 39-34 before the Chiefs' Johnathan Blumeyer drained a 3-pointer to cut his team's deficit to 39-37.

“Blumeyer had ice in his veins," Tompkins said. “We knew we needed a big stop (after that).”

Dee-Mack regained possession with the same deficit, but a Darien Rucker layup attempt was blocked by Holt with less than 10 seconds remaining.

“It was a great exchange by Ryland. He hit a huge 3-pointer for us. On the blocked shot, we were trying to funnel everything inside to him," Tompkins said.

Barnes was then fouled by Levi Scheuermann with 8.5 seconds left in the game before making two free throws to extend GCMS's lead to 41-37. Scheuermann missed a 3-point shot attempt in the final seconds.

“It was just good execution by our guys down the stretch, especially defensively," Tompkins said.

***

Ben Freehill started the game's scoring with a driving layup for GCMS (17-2, 7-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Holt tallied a basket on a transition that started with blocked shots by Caleb Bleich and Holt. Scheuermann made a basket before Birky drained a 3-pointer to make the score 7-2. Scheuermann tallied another two-point field goal before Birky scored on a fastbreak layup with 3:34 left in the first quarter.

After Bleich scored on an assist by Nathan Garard with 1:49 left in the first quarter before Scheuermann banked a jump shot off the glass with 42.8 seconds left in the first quarter and Blumeyer made a basket on Dee-Mack's final possession of the quarter to cut the Chiefs' deficit to 11-8.

A jump shot by Freehill and a 3-pointer by Holt extended GCMS's lead to 16-8 before Jared Kilby drained a trey to cut Dee-Mack's deficit to 16-11 with 2:53 left in the second quarter. Ten seconds later, a Birky free throw made the score 17-11.

From there, the Chiefs went on a 9-3 run to end the first half in a 20-20 tie. Samuel Scott started the run with a basket before Carl Schmidgall scored while being fouled with 1:21 and Scheuermann scored a tying bucket with 1:01 left in the second quarter.

After Birky drained a go-ahead 3-pointer with 48 seconds left in the first half, Blumeyer made a trey to tie the game once again. The two teams then traded turnovers, including a Bleich steal on the Chiefs' final possession, to close out the first half.

***

In the third quarter, GCMS regained the lead by outscoring Dee-Mack 8-3.

"It was just a great defensive effort," Tompkins said. “(Dee-Mack's) a great defensive team. They’re really aggressive, so we knew it was going to be more of a halfcourt game. At times, we tried to speed them up a little bit, but they do a good job of dictating tempo, and we were able to get some plays down the stretch.”

After Freehill scored on a Holt assist to put GCMS up 22-20 with 6:35 left in the third quarter, the game would be scoreless for the next three minutes and six seconds.

Blumeyer missed a 3-pointer and a reverse layup after rebounding his missed trey attempt with 5 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter before Barnes missed a shot in the lane with 3:50 remaining in the quarter and Freehill missed a fastbreak layup with 4 1/2 left in the quarter.

Birky then drew a flagrant foul on Kilby with 3:29 remaining in the third quarter. He made the back end of his two foul-shot opportunities to extend GCMS's lead to 23-20, but Holt was called for a traveling violation four seconds later.

Blumeyer scored on a reverse layup to cut Dee-Mack's deficit to 23-22 with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

Bleich then made a free throw with 1:39 remaining in the quarter to make the score 24-22. After he missed his second foul-shot opportunity, Barnes grabbed the offensive rebound and made the putback attempt while being fouled by Carl Schmidgall with 1:33 left in the third quarter.

Barnes made the ensuing free-throw attempt to complete the three-point play to extend GCMS's lead to 27-22. With Holt defending, Scheuermann was called for a traveling violation in the lane with 1:20 left in the third quarter.

Barnes made another free throw with 39.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter before Scheuermann tallied a foul shot with 19.1 seconds left in the quarter to make the score 28-23 as the quarter came to an end.

Scheuermann converted a three-point play with 6:20 left in the fourth quarter to cut Dee-Mack's deficit to 28-26 before Birky drew Carnicle's fourth foul and made two free throws with 5:57 remaining.

Blumeyer then converted a three-point play of his own with 5:46 left in the game before Barnes made a free throw 11 seconds later to make the score 31-29.

A Holt steal almost led to the Falcons extending the lead, but Holt missed the dunk attempt on an alley-oop pass from Birky with 4:05 remaining. Rucker was then called for a traveling violation on Dee-Mack's ensuing possession before Freehill missed and Holt threw the ball out of bounds after grabbing the offensive rebound with about 3 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Schmidgall made the game-tying bucket for the Chiefs with about three minutes remaining. After Barnes made a go-ahead free throw for GCMS with 4:25 left in the game, Scheuermann drained a 3-pointer that gave the Chiefs a 34-32 lead with 2:53 remaining.

“We had our back against the wall after we had led for the majority of the third quarter," Tompkins said.

Birky finished the game as GCMS's scoring leader with 14 points while Barnes also scored in double figures with 10 points. Holt had eight points, Freehill had six points and Bleich had three points.

***

The win put the Falcons in the lead in the HOIC's regular-season standings as both teams went into Friday's game with a 6-0 conference record.

Last year, Dee-Mack was the only team to defeat GCMS in an HOIC regular-season contest en route to the Falcons claiming the title.

“They got us pretty good last year at their place," Tompkins said. "They play very hard. I told (Dee-Mack head coach John) Hughs those guys get after it as well, and play as hard, as anybody we see. It’s a credit to him and how tough his guys are. They play really well.”

Prior to the game, it was announced that, due to the potential of inclement weather, the first round HOIC Tournament was postponed to Monday. Therefore, the Falcons will face either Tri-Valley or Ridgeview on Tuesday instead of Monday.

“It’s always exciting and a great opportunity to play at the Shirk Center," Tompkins said. "There are a lot of good teams in our conference, so we’ve got to be ready to go.”

GCMS 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 37

DM 8 12 3 14 -- 37

GCMS 11 9 8 13 -- 41

Dee-Mack (6-1 HOIC)

Johnathan Blumeyer 5-1-13, John Carnicle 0-0-0, Samuel Scott 1-0-2, Jared Kilby 1-0-3, Darien Rucker 0-0-0, Levi Scheuermann 6-3-15, Carl Schmidgall 2-0-4. Totals 15-3-37.

GCMS (17-2, 7-0)

Caleb Bleich 1-1-3, Ryland Holt 3-0-8, Ben Freehill 3-0-6, Connor Birky 4-4-14, Lane Short 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Bryce Barnes 2-6-10. Totals 13-11-41.

3-pointers -- Dee-Mack 4 (Blumeyer 2, Kilby, Scheuermann). GCMS 4 (Holt 2, Birky 2).