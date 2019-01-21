PBL JH volleyball teams defeat Crescent City

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-20, 25-22 Monday over Crescent City.

The win earned head coach Kelli Vaughn her 300th victory at PBL. Her record as of Monday is 300-138.

Losa Suaava led the Panthers in kills with four while Araya Stack, Trixie Johnson and Gracelyn Greenburg each had three kills. Stack also had five aces while Emily Robidoux and Cadence Jones each had four aces.

The PBL seventh-grade team defeated Crescent City as well by a score of 25-14, 25-23.

Bailey Bruns led the Panthers in kills with three while Aubree Gooden and Bailey Luebchow each had two kills. Brooke Kleinert had a team-high six aces while Gooden and Leah Eyre each had four aces.

8th-grade girls

PBL def. Crescent City 25-20, 25-22

For PBL (5-0), kills: Losa Suaava 4, Araya Stack 3, Trixie Johnson 3, Gracelyn Greenburg 3, Emily Robidoux, Kate Wilson; aces: Stack 5, Robidoux 4, Cadence Jones 4, Suaava; blocks: Johsnon, Suaava; points: Jones 13, Robidoux 11, Stack 10, Suaava 6, Johnson 6, Hope Watts 2, Wilson 2; passing points: Johnson 30, Jones 28, Wilson 10, Averi Garrett 8, Watts 4, Stack 2, Robidoux 2, Suaava, Greenburg.

7th-grade girls

PBL def. Crescent City 25-14, 25-23

For PBL (3-2), kills: Bailey Bruns 3, Aubree Gooden 2, Bailey Luebchow 2, Karlee Welp, Leah Eyre; aces: Brooke Kleinert 6, Gooden 4, Eyre 4, Welp 3, Bruns 2, Luebchow; sets: Welp 4, Luebchow 4, Kleinert 2, Eyre, Jordyn Goss; points: Welp 18, Eyre 9, Kleinert 8, Gooden 7, Bruns 5, Luebchow 3; passing points: Bruns 14, Welp 11, Eyre 8, Gooden 6, Luebchow 6, Kleinert 5, Goss 3, Mackenzie Swan 2, Madi Kaiser.