Rantoul/PBL wrestling loses 60-18 to Prairie Central in Illini Prairie Conference Meet

TOLONO -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team lost 60-18 to Prairie Central on Monday in the Illini Prairie Conference Meet.

Nolan Roseman pinned Connor Casner in a time of 30 seconds in the 152-pound match for the Eagles.

Teammates Rashon Allen, Keddrick Terhune and Peter McCusker each won via major decision via scores of 8-0, 17-5 and 12-0, respectively.

Prairie Central 60, Rantoul/PBL 18

At Tolono

106 pounds -- Braiden Travis (PC) won by forfeit.

113 -- Abby Bergstralh (PC) won by forfeit.

120 -- Harrison Ifft (PC) won by forfeit.

126 -- Nick Fever (PC) won by forfeit.

132 -- Rashon Allen (RPBL) maj. dec. Christian Fever (PC), 8-0.

138 -- Keddrick Terhune (RPBL) maj. dec. Tyson Ruiz (PC), 17-5.

145 -- Peter McCusker (RPBL) maj. dec. Corbin Moser (PC), 12-0.

152 -- Nolan Roseman (RPBL) pinned Connor Casner (PC), :30.

160 -- Logan Deacetis (PC) pinned Keyn Humes (RPBL), 1:11.

170 -- Richard Hill (PC) won by forfeit.

182 -- Jake Woodrey (PC) won by forfeit.

195 -- Brandon Hoselton (PC) won by forfeit.

220 -- Owen Moser (PC) won by forfeit.

285 -- Josh Woodrey (PC) pinned Seth Forbes (RPBL), :25.