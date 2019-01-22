GCMS/Fisher wrestling goes 1-2 in HOIC East Quad meet

HEYWORTH -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team went 1-2 during Tuesday's Heart of Illinois Conference East Quad meet.

In a 57-24 win over Ridgeview, Hayden Workman pinned his 285-pound opponent in a time of 45 seconds. Tim Booth and Payton Kean each won via 3:48 pinfall in the 170- and 182-pound matches, respectively.

Anthony Nash pinned his 113-pound opponent in a time of 3:57 while Cole Maxey won via 40-second pinfall in the 126-pound match. Kaden Gream pinned his 138-pound opponent in a time of 1:08 while Calen Ragle won via 1:33 pinfall in the 152-pound match and Payton Kean won via 1:34 pinfall in the 182-pound match.

Dakota Matthews won via 5-3 decision in the 132-pound match while Ethan Kasper won by forfeit at 145 pounds.

In a 50-24 loss to Heyworth, Garrett Wright pinned Micah Stout in 23 seconds in the 220-pound match while Hayden Workman won via 3:25 pinfall over Joe Lauterburg and Braylen Kean won via 3:32 pinfall over Ethan Campbell.

Payton Kean won via 9-1 major decision over Garrett Houston in the 182-pound match while Dakota Matthews won via 2-0 decision over Wyatt Cotton.

In a 48-30 loss to LeRoy/Tri-Valley, Hayden Workman won via 1:34 pinfall in the 285-pound match. Cole Maxey pinned his 126-pound opponent in a time of 1:08 while Braylen Kean won via 1:42 pinfall at 160 pounds.

Dakota Matthews won via 4-3 decision in the 132-pound match. Garrett Wright won via 1-0 decision in the 220-pound match while Payton Kean won by forfeit at 182 pounds.

GCMS/Fisher 57, Ridgeview 24

At Heyworth

106 pounds -- B. Tay (R) won by forfeit.

113 -- Anthony Nash (GCMSF) pinned Marmy (R), 3:57.

120 -- Windle (R) pinned Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF), 3:24.

126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Sutter (R), :40.

132 -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) dec. C. Tay (R), 5-3.

138 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned Reinagle (R), 1:08.

145 -- Ethan Kasper (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

152 -- Calen Ragle (GCMSF) pinned Wissmiller (R), 1:33.

160 -- Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned Antonio (R), 3:48.

170 -- Tim Booth (GCMSF) pinned Smith (R), 3:48.

182 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) pinned Carmichael (R), 1:34.

195 -- W. Campbell (R) pinned Gavin Workman (GCMSF), :30.

220 -- VanVickle (R) pinned Garrett Wright (GCMSF), 3:00.

285 -- Hayden Workman (GCMSF) pinned Lock (R), :45.

Heyworth 52, GCMS/Fisher 25

At Heyworth

106 pounds -- Chance Williamson (HEY) won by forfeit.

113 -- Levi Neuleib (HEY) pinned Anthony Nash (GCMSF), 1:31.

120 -- Logan King (HEY) pinned Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF), :47.

126 -- Gabe Spencer (HEY) tech. fall Cole Maxey (GCMSF), 21-6 (5:20).

132 -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) dec. Wyatt Cotton (HEY), 2-0.

138 -- Andrew Sims (HEY) pinned Ethan Duke (GCMSF), :44.

145 -- Devon Butler (HEY) def. Kaden Gream (GCMSF), inj.

152 -- Ryan Graves (HEY) dec. Calen Ragle (GCMSF), 8-5.

160 -- Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned Ethan Campbell (HEY), 3:22.

170 -- Zane Dalton (HEY) pinned Tim Booth (GCMSF), :43.

182 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) maj. dec. Garrett Houston (HEY), 9-1.

195 -- Brock Bell (HEY) pinned Gavin Workman (GCMSF), :22.

220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) pinned Micah Stout (HEY), :23.

285 -- Hayden Workman (GCMSF) pinned Joe Lauterburg (HEY) 3:25.

LeRoy/Tri-Valley 48, GCMS/Fisher 30

At Heyworth

106 pounds -- Sexton (LTV) won by forfeit.

113 -- Matlock (LTV) pinned Anthony Nash (GCMSF), 1:47.

120 -- Byrd (LTV) pinned Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF), 2:30.

126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) pinned Mara (LTV), 1:08.

132 -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) dec. Gulley (LTV), 4-3.

138 -- Franz (LTV) pinned Ethan Duke (GCMSF), :43.

145 -- Schaefer (LTV) pinned Kaden Gream (GCMSF), :59.

152 -- Baxter (LTV) pinned Calen Ragle (GCMSF), 1:03.

160 -- Braylen Kean (GCMSF) pinned Graybeal (LTV), 1:42.

170 -- Conaty (LTV) pinned Tim Booth (GCMSF), :24.

182 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

195 -- Dennis (LTV) pinned Gavin Workman (GCMSF), :53.

220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) dec. Moore (LTV), 1-0.

285 -- Hayden Workman (GCMSF) pinned Borkland (LTV), 1:34.