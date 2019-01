7th-grade boys

IESA Class 1A

CRESCENT CITY REGIONAL

MONDAY, Jan. 21

Game 1 — Tri-Point 29, Rossville-Alvin 11

Game 2 — Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 45, Cissna Park 14

TUESDAY, Jan. 22

Game 3 — No. 1 Donovan vs. No. 4 Tri-Point, 6 p.m.

Game 4 — No. 2 Crescent City vs. No. 3 HPLS, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 23

Game 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 6 p.m.



IESA Class 3A

ST. JOSEPH REGIONAL

MONDAY, Jan. 21

Game 1 — Georgetown Mary Miller 41, Danville Oakwood 36

Game 2 — St. Joseph 45, Hoopeston Area 10

Game 3 — Westville 31, PBL 15

TUESDAY, Jan. 22

Game 4 — No. 1 Tolono Unity vs. No. 4 Georgetown Mary Miller, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 — No. 2 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 Westville, 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 24

Game 6 — Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.



HEYWORTH REGIONAL

MONDAY, Jan. 21

Game 1 — Tri-Valley 40, GCMS 24

Game 2 — Maroa-Forsyth 38, Argenta-Oreana 12

Game 3 — Monticello 45, Warrensburg-Latham 23

TUESDAY, Jan. 22

Game 4 — No. 1 Heyworth vs. No. 4 Tri-Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 — No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth vs. No. 3 Monticello 6:45 p.m.

THURSDAY, Jan. 24

Game 6 — Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.