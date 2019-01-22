PBL girls basketball wins 49-35 over Unity

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team defeated Tolono Unity 49-35.

“We haven’t beaten them in quite a while. It always feels good to beat Tolono Unity," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said.

The victory came four days after PBL (14-11) lost to Watseka in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament. With both teams tied for first place in the SVC regular-season standings, the Panthers will host the Warriors this upcoming Thursday.

“It was a pretty difficult loss," Lawler said. “It was a great team win (Monday), especially coming off a heartbreaking loss. That’s a good win to prepare for Watseka again.”

After Baylee Cosgrove scored to give PBL a 2-0 lead, Elyce Knudsen scored on a driving layup to tie the game before stealing the ball and tallying two points on a fastbreak layup. Kirra Lantz gave the Panthers a 5-4 lead with 3:58 left in the first quarter.

Mackenzie Bruns made a free throw with 3:14 left in the first quarter and assisted Hannah Schwarz on a fastbreak layup with 2:54 remaining in the quarter to extend PBL's lead to 8-4. After Knudsen made two free throws, Bruns tallied two foul shots of her own with 33.1 seconds left in the first quarter. After Unity's Taylor Henry scored on an offensive-rebound putback, Brooke Walder made a jump shot to extend the Panthers' lead to 12-8 as the first quarter came to an end.

Lantz made a basket before Unity's Taylor Henry and Bruns exchanged buckets to make the score 16-10 with 4:16 left in the second quarter.

Knudsen made two free throws with 3:21 remaining in the second quarter before a steal led to a Knudsen fastbreak layup that cut the Unity deficit to 16-14. Another layup off a PBL turnover made by Abbie Charleston tied the game at 16-16 with 1:51 left in the second quarter.

Schwarz made a 3-pointer to give PBL a 19-16 lead iwth 1:41 remaining in the second quarter before Bruns made two free throws with 58.3 seconds left in the quarter.

A basket by Charleston made the halftime score 21-18.

After Charleston scored on a putback for Unity to start the third-quarter scoring, Cosgrove and Lantz each made a basket to extend PBL's lead to 25-20.

After Charleston scored two points via field goal, Cosgrove made two consecutive baskets before Schwarz made a 3-pointer and Peden added a bucket to extend the Panthers' advantage to 34-22 with 2:21 left in the third quarter.

Knudsen ended the 9-0 run with a basket before Rysa Stacy scored on a fastbreak layup to cut Unity's deficit to 34-26. Cosgrove made a basket before Knudsen made a bucket.

Lantz and Knudsen exchanged baskets to make the score 38-30 as the third quarter came to an end.

Walder converted a three-point play with 6:39 remaining in the game before Cosgrove tallied a foul shot 20 seconds later. Knudsen made a free throw with six minutes left before Walder made a basket.

Knudsen made another basket before Schwarz made her third 3-pointer of the game to make the score 47-33. Morgan Steinman made a basket for Unity before Bruns and Cosgrove each made a free throw to conclude the scoring at 49-35.

“We had great halfcourt defense. Overall, the kids did a great job of breaking (Unity's) 2-3 zone and forcing them out of it," Lawler said.

Cosgrove and Schwarz each finished in double figures at the game's end for PBL with 12 and 11 points, respectively. Lantz had nine while Bruns had eight points, Walder had seven points and Peden had two points.

While Knudsen scored a game-high 19 points for Unity, Curtis -- who had 15 points in a victory over the Panthers last November -- was shut out by PBL's defense.

“We’re going to let Knudsen get her, but Curtis didn’t hit a shot. We made some adjustments," Lawler said. "Mackenzie Bruns did a great job guarding her. It says a lot when you shut down an all-conference level guard. Our help defense was part of that as well.”

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team lost 31-26 Monday to Tolono Unity.

MaKenna Ecker led the Panthers in scoring with 12 points while Abbi Williamson had six points, Kayla Adwell had three points, Lorena Arnett and Lillie Frichtl each had two points and SkyLer Eaker had one point.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

PBL 49, Tolono Unity 35

UNITY 8 10 12 5 -- 35

PBL 12 9 17 11 -- 49

Tolono Unity

Jordy Curtis 0-0-0, Abbie Charleston 4-0-8, Rysa Stacy 1-0-2, Taylor Henry 2-0-4, Morgan Steinman 1-0-2, Elyce Knudsen 7-5-19, Martina Miebach 0-0-0. Totals 15-5-35.

PBL (14-11)

Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 1-6-8, Madi Peden 1-0-2, Hannah Schwarz 4-0-11, Baylee Cosgrove 5-2-12, Kirra Lantz 4-0-9, Brooke Walder 3-1-7, MaKenna Ecker 0-0-0. Totals 18-9-49.

3-pointers -- PBL 4 (Schwarz 3, Lantz).

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

Tolono Unity 31, PBL 26

UNITY 6 9 6 10 -- 31

PBL 6 4 12 3 -- 26

Unity

Bailey Rice 1-0-2, Allyson England 2-0-4, Kaitlyn Reedy 2-0-4, Taylor Henry 2-0-4, Maddie Reed 4-0-9, Erika Steinman 1-0-2, Haley Flesch 0-0-0, Bridget Henry 2-2-6. Totals 14-2-31.

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, SkyLer Eaker 0-1-1, Lillie Frichtl 0-2-2, Lorena Arnett 1-0-2, Kayla Adwell 1-0-3, Mia Sifuentes 0-0-0, MaKenna Ecker 5-2-12, Abbi Williamson 3-0-6. Totals 10-5-26.

3-pointers -- Unity (Reed). PBL (Adwell).