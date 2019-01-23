GCMS boys basketball wins 61-41 over Tri-Valley in HOIC Tournament quarterfinals

BLOOMINGTON — The top-seeded Falcons won their 17th straight game with a 61-41 Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament quarterfinal triumph over Tri-Valley at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Shirk Center in Blooomington.

Bryce Barnes and Connor Birky each scored in double figures for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley with 16 and 11 points, respecitively, while Ryland Holt scored eight points, Lane Short and Cade Elliott each had seven points, Jordan Blake had four points, Caleb Bleich and Nathan Garard each had three points and Nick Culler had two points.

The Falcons will face fourth-seeded Fieldcrest in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday.



GCMS 61, Tri-Valley 41

TV 6 3 10 22 — 41

GCMS 12 10 22 17 — 61

Tri-Valley

Symanski 6, Butler 2, Zenor 4, N. Anderson 10, Brucker 6, S. Anderson 2, Goble 2, Stewart 2, Norman 5, Rice 2.

GCMS (18-2)

Holt 8, Birky 11, Barnes 16, C. Bleich 3, Garard 3, Short 7, Elliott 7, Blake 4, Culler 2.