GCMS girls basketball loses 46-45 in HOIC Tournament quarterfinals to El Paso-Gridley

EL PASO — The second-seeded Falcons saw their seven-game win streak halted with a quarterfinal loss in El Paso after El Paso-Gridley’s Addison Benedict sank a free throw with 0.2 seconds left to break a 45-45 tie.

Claire Retherford scored a game-high 17 points for GCMS (19-5).

Retherford had six first-quarter points while Hannah Hathaway hit two 3-pointers, Makenzi Bielfeldt had three points and Megan Moody had two points as the Falcons ended the quarter with a 17-6 lead.

Retherford scored five second-quarter points while Bielfeldt and Moody each had two points as GCMS went into halftime leading 26-21. In the third quarter, EP-G outscored the Falcons 16-11 to tie the game as Retherford had four points, Moody had three points and Abby Spiller and Ryleigh Brown each had two points.

Brown had five fourth-quarter points while Retherford had two points and Bielfeldt made a free throw.

Along with Retherford’s 17 points, Moody and Brown each had seven points for GCMS while Bielfeldt and Hathaway each had six points and Spiller had two points.

The Falcons will face third-seeded Lexington in the semifinals of the fifth-place bracket at 7 p.m. today at El Paso.

El Paso-Gridley 46, GCMS 45

EPG 6 15 16 9 — 46

GCMS 17 9 11 8 — 45

El Paso-Gridley

Stone 6-0-13, Orns 3-0-6, Schertz 2-0-4, Tipler 0-0-0, Cannon 2-0-4, Benedict 3-1-8, Shaffer 0-0-0, Carr 3-5-11. Totals 19-6-46.

GCMS (19-5)

Claire Retherford 7-2-17, Makenzi Bielfeldt 2-2-6, Hannah Hathaway 2-0-6, Megan Moody 3-1-7, Emily Clinton 0-0-0, Abby Spiller 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 3-1-7. Totals 18-6-45.

3-pointers — EP-G 2 (Stone, Benedict). GCMS 3 (Hathaway 2, Retherford).