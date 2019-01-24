GCMS girls basketball wins 65-47 over Lexington in HOIC Tournament

EL PASO -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 65-47 over Lexington in the semifinals of the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament's fifth-place bracket on Wednesday.

The Falcons (20-5) outscored Lexington 25-13 in the first quarter. Moody scored eight points during the quarter, including two 3-pointers, while Hannah Hathaway made two treys as well, Retherford had four points, Spiller had three points and Emily Clinton and Makenzi Bielfeldt each had two points.

In the second quarter, Hathaway made two more 3-pointers while Retherford had two points and Rylee Tompkins made a free throw as GCMS went into halftime leading 34-22.

Retherford tallied seven points in the third quarter while Moody had three points and Spiller had two points as GCMS extended its lead to 46-29. Retherford scored six points in the fourth quarter while Moody scored four points, Bielfeldt made 3-of-5 free-throw attempts, Hathaway and Clinton each made two free throws and Spiller made a two-point field goal.

Retherford, Moody and Hathaway each finished the game in double figures with 19, 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Spiller had seven points, Bielfeldt had five points, Clinton had four points and Tompkins had one point.

GCMS 65, Lexington 47

LEX 13 9 9 16 -- 47

GCMS 25 9 12 19 -- 65

Lexington

Kelley 1-0-2, Woith 1-0-2, Therien 2-0-4, Hardt 2-1-5, Standish 9-2-24, Keagle 0-0-0, Steffa 3-2-8, Higgins 0-0-0, Barth 0-2-2. Totals 18-7-47.

GCMS (20-5)

Claire Retherford 8-3-19, Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-3-5, Hannah Hathaway 4-2-14, Rylee Tompkins 0-1-1, Megan Moody 6-1-15, Emily Clinton 0-4-4, Abby Spiller 3-1-7, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 0-0-0. Totals 22-15-65.

3-pointers -- Lexington 4 (Standish 4). GCMS 6 (Hathaway 4, Moody 2).