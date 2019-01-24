PBL’s Austin Gooden (22) goes up for a shot attempt during Wednesday’s game against St. Thomas More.

CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team overcame a seven-point deficit to win 68-62 Wednesday over St. Thomas More.

“It was a good, back-and-forth high school game. Both teams made plays down the stretch, and we were fortunate to come out on top," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "That was a good win for us, having a week off like that and being able to compete against a good basketball team and get a win like that. That was good for our kids.”

Trailing 53-46 after three quarters, the Panthers (12-7) outscored STM 24-9 in the fourth quarter.

Austin Gooden scored two points off an assist from Mason Ecker, who then drew Bobby Kapolnek's fourth foul before making a free throw to cut PBL's deficit to 53-49 with 6:56 remaining in the game.

Ecker then made a basket before making two free throws to tie the game at 53-53 with 5:41 left in the game before a Trey VanWinkle steal led to a fastbreak layup by Kyle Poll that gava the Panthers a 55-53 lead with 5 1/2 minutes remaining.

VanWinkle made two free throws off a technical foul called on STM head coach Alex Anderson to extend PBL's lead to 57-53 with 5:21 left in the game.

It was not the first technical foul called on the Sabers (11-10) as Ecker made two free throws with 2:08 left in the third quarter after Bryson Lee was called for a technical foul after blocking an Alex Rueck shot attempt.

“I don’t know how that happened, or what exactly occurred, but when you get some free points like that, you’re not going to turn them down, especially in a tight basketball game like this," Schonauer said. "To be able to get points and get an extra possession with it matters in those three- or four-possession games."

The Sabers' Nick Twohey and VanWinkle exchanged 3-pointers to make the score 60-56 before Riley Morris made two layups to tie the game at 60-60 with 2:58 left in the game.

With 1:48 remaining, Gooden assisted Dalton Busboom on a basket. Busboom then recorded a steal before rebounding a missed 3-point attempt by Gooden.

Busboom then made a free throw to extend PBL's lead to 63-60 with 1:27 left in the game. After Gooden blocked a 3-point attempt by Morris, Averi Hushes then made a basket to cut STM's lead to 63-62 before VanWinkle made a basket to make the score 65-62.

Ecker made two free throws with 13.7 seconds left to extend PBL's lead to 67-62. After Lee missed a 3-point shot attempt, Gooden tallied another foul shot with 3.8 seconds remaining.

“We did a good job. Even when we got down, I felt like we could get back into the game as long as we executed our offense," Schonauer said. "We’ve got some good offensive basketball players, and when we take care of the basketball and share the basketball, we can score some points. We were able to get the ball inside and make some free throws down the stretch.”

It took a while to shake off some rust for the Panthers, as Wednesday's game was their first in eight days. Their game against STM was originally scheduled to be played the previous Tuesday, but it was postponed due to inclement weather conditions.

“We showed some jitters. We weren’t really in a rhythm," Schonauer said. "We were able to make some plays down the stretch and execute and make some free throws. It was a good win for us from that standpoint – that we were able to get a game under our belt against a good basketball team. Hopefully, we can move forward from that and have a better rhythm.”

In the first quarter, the Sabers outscored PBL 18-13.

A Poll 3-pointer gave PBL a 3-0 lead with 6:34 left in the quarter before STM scored five straight points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer by Kapolnek.

Drake Schrodt tied the game with a basket before a free throw by Hughes with 4:57 left in the first quarter and a basket by Lee extended STM's lead to 8-5. Schrodt made a basket to make the score 8-7, Poll made two free throws to make it 10-9 in favor of the Sabers with 3:01 left in the first quarter and Ecker tallied two foul shots with 1:57 remaining in the quarter to cut PBL's deficit to 12-11.

Twohey made a basket to extend STM's lead to 14-11 before Colton Coy scored two points for the Panthers. Morris then made two free throws with 36.5 seconds left in the first quarter before stealing the ball and making another basket to make the score 18-13 as the quarter came to an end.

The Panthers outscored STM 17-11 in the second quarter to take a 30-29 halftime lead.

Ecker made a 3-pointer and a two-point field goal to tie the game at 18-18 before a Twohey basket gave the Sabers a 20-18 lead. Ecker then made a 3-pointer to give PBL a 21-20 lead with 5:33 left in the second quarter before a Morris trey allowed the Sabers to reclaim the lead at 23-21 with 4:43 left in the second quarter.

Gooden tied the game with a two-point basket before draining a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 26-23 with three mintues left in the second quarter. Gooden would then pick up his third foul with 2:02 left in the quarter before playing the final 4:42 of the game with four fouls.

After Schrodt made a two-point shot to extend the Panthers' lead to 28-23, a basket by Morris and a steal and fastbreak layup by Twohey was followed by a go-ahead basket by Kapolnek that gave the Sabers a 29-28 lead. Schrodt then assisted VanWinkle on a basket on PBL's final first-half possession to make the halftime score 30-29.

The Sabers started the third quarter on a 7-0 run as Morris made a go-ahead 3-pointer. After Hughes made a basket, Morris -- who finished the game leading all scorers with 28 points -- scored on a fastbreak layup to extend STM's lead to 6:24 left in the third quarter.

The Panthers went on a spurt of their own, starting with VanWinkle hitting a 3-pointer. The PBL defense then stole the ball on STM's next two possessions.

One led to two free throws made by Coy with 5:32 left in the third quarter, and the next one led to a go-ahead trey by VanWinkle that gave the Panthers a 38-36 lead with 5:12 remaining in the quarter.

Hughes made a game-tying basket for STM before Lee gave the Sabers a 40-38 lead and Morris made a 3-pointer and a two-point field goal to extend the advantage to 45-38 with 2:20 remaining in the third quarter.

Following Lee's technical foul and Ecker's two free throws, Ecker tallied another foul shot with 1:51 left in the third quarter to cut PBL's deficit to 45-41 before Kapolnek made a 3-pointer to extend STM's lead to 48-41.

Two free throws by Schrodt cut PBL's deficit to 48-43 with 1:31 left in the third quarter. Schrodt then recorded a steal and assisted Poll on a layup on which he was fouled by Kapolnek.

Poll made the free throw to complete the three-point play and cut the Panthers' deficit to 48-46 with 1:18 remaining in the third quarter before Kapolnek made a 3-pointer and scored on a fastbreak dunk to extend the Sabers' lead to 53-46 as the quarter came to an end.

Ecker finished the game as PBL's leading scorer with 20 points while VanWinkle and Poll each finished the game in double figures as well with 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Schrodt and Gooden each had eight points at the game's end while Coy had four points and Busboom had three points.

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 56-34 Wednesday over St. Thomas More.

The Panthers outscored STM 11-8 in the first quarter as Keagan Busboom made a 3-pointer and Jarred Gronsky, Gavin Coplea, Brett Giese, Brandon Knight each made a two-point basket.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored the Sabers 12-9 as Coplea made a 3-pointer while Knight also scored three points and Busboom, Giese and Corey DeGarmo each had two points.

Knight scored nine third-quarter points while Coplea had seven points and Gronsky and Mason Medlock each had two points as PBL outscored STM 20-9.

In the fourth quarter, Gronsky and Keyan Kirkley each had four points while Busboom made a 3-pointer and DeGarmo had two points.

Knight finished the game with 14 points while Coplea also scored in double figures with 12 points. Gronsky and Busboom each had eight points while Giese, DeGarmo and Kirkley each had four points and Medlock had two points.

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

PBL 56, St. Thomas More 34

PBL 11 12 20 13 -- 56

STM 8 9 9 8 -- 34

PBL

Jarred Gronsky 4-0-8, Mason Bruns 0-0-0, Keagan Busboom 3-0-8, Drew Diesburg 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 5-0-12, Brett Giese 1-2-4, Corey DeGarmo 2-0-4, Mason Medlock 1-0-2, Keyan Kirkley 2-0-4, Brandon Knight 6-2-14. Totals 24-4-56.

St. Thomas More

Peacock 0-0-0, Quarnstrom 4-4-12, Bumba 2-0-4, Eyman 1-0-2, Magrina 6-0-12, Green 1-0-2, Ford 1-0-2. Totals 15-4-34.

3-pointers -- PBL 4 (Coplea 2, Busboom 2).

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

PBL 68, St. Thomas More 62

PBL 13 17 16 22 -- 68

STM 18 11 24 9 -- 62

PBL (12-7)

Trey VanWinkle 5-2-15, Drake Schrodt 3-2-8, Mason Ecker 4-10-20, Colton Coy 1-2-4, Austin Gooden 3-1-8, Kyle Poll 3-3-10, Dalton Busboom 1-1-3, Andrew Swanson 0-0-0, Alex Rueck 0-0-0. Totals 20-21-68.

St. Thomas More (11-10)

Bryson Lee 3-0-6, Riley Morris 11-2-28, Nick Twohey 5-0-11, Averi Hughes 3-1-7, Bobby Kapolnek 4-0-10, Parker Jackson 0-0-0, Magrini 0-0-0. Totals 26-3-62.

3-pointers -- PBL 7 (VanWinkle 3, Ecker 2, Gooden, Poll). St. Thomas More 7 (Morris 4, Kapolnek 2, Twohey).