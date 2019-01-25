GCMS boys basketball wins 57-45 over Fieldcrest in HOIC Tournament semifinal game

GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (21) dunks during Friday’s HOIC Tournament semifinal game against Fieldcrest. Barnes scored his 1,000th career point during that game.

BLOOMINGTON — The top-seeded Falcons earned their way back in the tournament title game for the second straight year with a 57-45 win in the semifinals at the Shirk Center on the campus of Illinois Wesleyan University over Fieldcrest on Friday.

Ryland Holt supplied a game-high 23 points for GCMS (19-2) in its 18th consecutive win as the Falcons outscored Fieldcrest 18-7 in the third quarter to take a 41-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Bryce Barnes, who tallied his 1,000th career points during the game, added 13 points and Connor Birky made three three-pointers and finished with 11 points. Caleb Bleich and Nathan Garard contributed six and four points, respectively.

The Falcons will take on sixth seed El Paso-Gridley at 8 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game at the Shirk Center after the Titans upset No. 2 seed Deer Creek-Mackinaw 51-50 in the second semifinal game.



GCMS 57, Fieldcrest 45

GCMS

Bleich 6, Holt 23, Birky 11, Short 0, Garard 4, Barnes 13. Total 57.

FIELDCREST

Carle 10, D. May 9, Noces 3, Cusac-McKay 4, Wells 4, Lorten 1, Nix 6, Cook 2, Nordstrom 3. Total 45.

GCMS 9 14 18 16 —57

Fieldcrest 7 9 7 22 —45

Three-pointers: GCMS 5 (Birky 3, Barnes, Holt); Fieldcrest 7 (Carle 2, D. May 2, Cusac-McKay, Noces, Nortstrom).