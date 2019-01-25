GCMS/Fisher wrestling defeats Rantoul/PBL 60-21

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team defeated Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60-21 in a dual meet on Thursday.

GCMS/Fisher's Hayden Workman pinned Seth Forbes in a time of 30 seconds in the 285-pound match. Kaden Gream pinned Keddrick Terhune in a time of 3:10 in the 138-pound match for the Falcons.

For Rantoul/PBL, Peter McCusker pinned Ethan Duke in 26 seconds in the 145-pound match while Robert Buford pinned Ethan Kasper in a time of 2:45 in the 152-pound match. Nolan Roseman won the 160-pound match via 19-2 technical fall over Calen Ragle and Keyn Humes won via 11-1 major decision over Braylen Kean in the 170-pound match for the Eagles.

Michaela Dykes (106 pounds), Anthony Nash (113), Andrew Ferguson (120), Cole Maxey (126), Dakota Matthews (132), Payton Kean (182), Gavin Workman (195) and Garrett Wright (220) each won by forfeit for GCMS/Fisher.

GCMS/Fisher 60, Rantoul/PBL 21

At Gibson City

106 pounds -- Michaela Dykes (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

113 -- Anthony Nash (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

120 -- Andrew Ferguson (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

126 -- Cole Maxey (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

132 -- Dakota Matthews (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

138 -- Kaden Gream (GCMSF) pinned Keddrick Terhune (RPBL), 3:10.

145 -- Peter McCusker (RPBL) pinned Ethan Duke (GCMSF), :26.

152 -- Robert Buford (RPBL) pinned Ethan Kasper (GCMSF), 2:45.

160 -- Nolan Roseman (RPBL) tech. fall Calen Ragle (GCMSF), 19-2.

170 -- Keyn Humes (RPBL) maj. dec. Braylen Kean (GCMSF), 11-1.

182 -- Payton Kean (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

195 -- Gavin Workman (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

220 -- Garrett Wright (GCMSF) won by forfeit.

285 -- Hayden Workman (GCMSF) pinned Seth Forbes (RPBL), :30.