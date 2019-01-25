PBL boys basketball defeats Tuscola 57-36

Tuscola's Will Little (20) an Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Drake Schrodt (5) and Paxton-Buckley-Loda's Mason Ecker (12) in a prep basketball game at PBL High School on Friday, Jan. 25, 2019.

PAXTON -- Paxton-Buckley-Loda extended its win streak to three with a 57-36 win Friday over Tuscola.

“It was a good win for us against a team that’s in our sub-sectional,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said.

The Panthers (13-7) erased an early 6-4 deficit as Trey VanWinkle made a 3-pointer with 4:38 left in the first quarter. The long-range basket started a 16-2 run, during which VanWinkle scored eight points.

VanWinkle finished with a game-high 14 points, including three makes from beyond the arc.

“I was feeling good,” VanWinkle said. “It’s always nice to hit shots.”

The Panthers ended the first quarter with a 20-10 lead. They led Tuscola (12-8) 31-18 and had the ball with 18 seconds remaining in the first half, but turned the ball over.

Jacob Kibler, who led the Warriors in scoring with 13 points at the game’s end, made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cut his team’s deficit to 31-21.

“We’ve got to clean up our end-of-quarter situations,” Schonauer said.

Although PBL also turned the ball over on their last possession of the third quarter, it still ended the quarter with a 43-26 lead as the Warriors, who finished the game with 28 turnovers, could only score five points during the quarter.

“They suffocated us tonight with their 1-2-2 zone,” Tuscola head coach Justin Bozarth said. “We didn’t get settled into what we wanted to do, and that’s a credit to their system.”

Along with VanWinkle, nine other Panthers got into the scoring column, led by Mason Ecker, Colton Coy and Drake Schrodt with nine, eight and seven points, respectively.

“I enjoyed the way we shared the ball,” Schonauer said.



PBL 57, Tuscola 36

TUSCOLA

Quinn 7, Hardwick 3, Kresin 3, Kibler 13, Williams 2, Dixon 3, Cuunningham 3, VonLanken 2.

PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA

Coplea 3, VanWinkle 14, Schrodt 7, Ecker 9, Penicook 2, Coy 8, Gooden 6, Busboom 2, Swanson 4, Rueck 2.

Tuscola 10 11 5 10 -- 36

PBL 20 11 12 14 -- 57

Three-pointers: Tuscola 2 (Quinn, Kibler). PBL 6 (VanWinkle 3, Coplea, Schrodt, Ecker).