PBL eighth-grade volleyball loses in three sets to Cissna Park

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team lost 24-26, 25-19, 25-21 to Cissna Park on Thursday.

Araya Stack and Emily Robidoux each had three kills. Stack also had two aces while Losa Suaava had two kills, two aces and three blocks and Trixie Johnson had one kill and two blocks.

"Cissna Park is a great team, and it was a very good test for us. I thought our kids played hard and stepped up to the challenge," PBL eighth-grade coach Kelli Vaughn said. "We have some things to work on, but overall, I was pleased with our effort, and it was nice to see the girls get excited on the court.

"I think we are playing more as a team rather than individuals and if we can continue to do that, we will see good things happen. I’ll take a great match like that night-in and night-out, win or lose, because those types of matches will continue to make us better in the long run."

8th-grade girls

Cissna Park def. PBL 24-26, 25-19, 25-21

For PBL (5-1), kills: Araya Stack 3, Emily Robidoux 3, Losa Suaava 2, Gracelyn Greenburg 2, Trixie Johnson; aces: Stack 2, Suaava 2, Johnson, Jones; blocks: Suaava 3, Johnson 2, Robidoux, Kate Wilson, Greenburg; sets: Stack 48, Wilson 7, Johnson 6, Suaava 3, Jones 3, Greenburg 2, Robidoux, Averi Garrett; points: Stack 13, Robidoux 13, Suaava 12, Johnson 9, Jones 8, Wilson 6, Hope Watts 5; passing points: Jones 63, Johnson 55, Stack 45, Garrett 21, Watts 15, Suaava 12, Wilson 9, Robidoux 8, Greenburg 5.