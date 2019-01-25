PBL girls basketball loses 54-52 to state-ranked Watseka

PAXTON -- For the second time in eight days, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team faced the fifth-ranked Class 2A team in Watseka.

After losing by eight points to Watseka in the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament championship game, PBL lost again via 54-52 score to the Warriors on Thursday.

“They’re a good team. Overall, it was a really good effort. We were right there where we wanted to be," PBL head coach Nathan Lawler said. "We’re playing our best basketball right now. With this young group, the future is bright. We’ve just got to stay the course.”

Mackenzie Bruns assisted Baylee Cosgrove on a fastbreak layup to give PBL (14-12, 4-1 SVC) an early 2-0 lead before Kennedy Bauer made two game-tying baskets for Watseka (22-3, 5-0), with Madi Peden scoring a basket for PBL in between Bauer's two buckets.

Cassie Peters gave the Warriors a 6-4 lead with a basket before Brooke Walder scored on another Bruns assist to tie hte game at 6-6.

Natalie Schroeder made two free throws with 4 1/2 minutes left in the first quarter to give Watseka an 8-6 lead before Mackenzie Bruns collected an offensive rebound converted a go-ahead three-point play with 4:05 remaining in the quarter.

Two free throws by Natalie Schroeder gave Watseka a 10-9 lead with 3:01 left in the first quarter before mackenzie Bruns made another go-ahead basket. Mallory Drake made a go-ahead two-point field goal for the Warriors before Hannah Schwarz made a 3-pointer to give PBL a 14-12 lead.

Schroeder then made another foul shot with 1:05 left in the first quarter to cut Watseka's deficit to 14-13 before Cosgrove made a basket to extend PBL's lead to 16-13 as the first quarter came to an end.

Two free throws by Bruns with 6:19 left in the second quarer and a basket by Schwarz extended the Panthers' advantage to 20-13 with 5:37 remaining in the first half before the Warriors tied the game via a 7-0 run.

Drake started the runs with a 3-pointer with 5:15 left in the second quarter before Peters made two free throws with 5:53 remaining in the quarter and Schroeder made two more foul shots with 4:45 left in the quarter.

After Peden made a go-ahead free throw for PBL with 4:01 left in the second quarter, a basket by Kinzie Parson gave Watseka its first lead of the quarter at 22-21.

Cosgrove made a jump shot to give the Panthers a 23-22 lead with 2:50 left in the second quarter before Schroeder made a go-ahead basket for Watseka.

Cosgrove then made a 3-pointer to give PBL a 26-24 lead before Bruns scored while being fouled by Drake to extend the lead to 28-24 with 24.3 seconds left in the second quarter. Bauer then converted a three-point play, and drew Walder's third foul in the process, to cut the Warriors' halftime deficit to 28-27 with 4.1 seconds left in the first half.

Walder and Bruns would each foul out in the final minute of the game while Kirra Lantz played the final 52 seconds of the game with four fouls.

“Foul trouble definitely was a factor," Lawler said. "We’ve just got to keep working on the mental side of the game – when can we take a foul or when can’t we. We’re getting there.”

Schroeder made a go-ahead 3-pointer to start the third-quarter scoring before Bauer converted another 3-point play with 6:14 left in the third quarter to extend Watseka's lead to 33-28.

Cosgrove and Bauer exchanged baskets before a free throw by Bruns cut PBL's deficit to 35-31 with 4:33 left in the third quarter. Schroeder and Drake each made a bucket to extend the Warriors' lead to 39-31 before Cosgrove and Parsons exchanged baskets to make the score 41-33.

A 3-pointer by Schwarz cut PBL's deficit to 41-36 as the third quarter came to an end. Bruns then stole the ball and made a layup to cut the Panthers' deficit to 41-38.

Schroeder then made two free throws after drawing Bruns's fourth foul with 7:09 remaining in the game to make the score 43-38.

Schroeder would finish with a game-high 20 points -- while Bauer also scored in double figures with 16 points -- as she made 13-of-14 free throw attempts, including 6-of-6 shots in the fourth quarter. The Warriors would make 20-of-24 shots from the charity stripe while PBL made 6-of-10.

"Schroeder did a nice job of stepping up. She’s hurt us both games," Lawler said. "She’s a good, young ballplayer, and we’ve got to make some adjustments in case we see them during regionals.”

Cosgrove then stole the ball and raced to the opposite basket for a fastbreak layup before Bruns drew Parsons's fourth foul before making a free throw to make the score 43-41 with 4:54 left in the game.

After Schroeder made two more free throws with 4:17 remaining, Peden made a basket to cut PBL's deficit to 45-43.

Parsons made a basket with 2:57 left in the game and Bauer rebounded her own missed shot and scored on a putback to extend Watseka's lead to 49-43. Schwarz then made her third trey of the game to cut PBL's deficit to 1:47 left in the game. The Panthers then got the ball back with 1:31 remaining after Parsons missed a shot.

After misses by Walder and Bruns in the lane, Peters drew Lantz's fourth foul with 52 seconds remaining.

She missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity, but the Warriors got the ball back after the ball went out of bounds off PBL. Peters went back to the charity stripe, but again missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 46.1 seconds left in the game.

Peden had a chance to tie the game, but missed on her 3-point shot attempt before Bauer made two free throws with 29.8 seconds remaining to extend the Warriors' lead to 51-46.

After Cosgrove missed a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left in the game, Peters drew Walder's fifth foul and made a foul shot with 15.4 seconds remaining before Lantz made a 3-pointer with nine seconds left in the game to cut PBL's deficit to 52-49.

Schroeder then made two free throws after drawing Bruns's fifth foul with 8.3 seconds remaining. Lantz made another trey in the final seconds to conclude the scoring at 54-52.

Cosgrove, Bruns and Schwarz each finished the game in double figures with 15, 13 and 11 points, respectively. Lantz had six points while Peden had five points and Walder had two points.

Peden and Clarisa Wieneke each celebrated senior-night festivities prior to Thursday's game.

“I’m very proud of our two seniors," Lawler said. "For their last home game, we gave the crowd quite an exciting finish.”

The Panthers have three more regular-season games remaining -- at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Monday, Hoopeston Area on Tuesday and Cissna Park next Thursday.

Prior to Thursday's game against Watseka, the IHSA revealed seedings for the 2A postseason, with PBL selected for the sixth seed in the GCMS Sectional's sub-sectional B. Watseka was chosen as the sub-sectional's top seed.

“We’ve got a lot to be proud of. We’ve got three big games next week, and regionals coming up, so we can’t hang our head for long," Lawler said. "We’ll go home, rest up and be ready for practice tomorrow.”

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity girls basketball team lost 40-21 Thursday to Watseka.

Lillie Frichtl had nine points to lead PBL while Kayla Adwell had six points, Maisy Johnson had four points and MaKenna Ecker had two points.

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

Watseka 54, PBL 52

WAT 13 14 14 13 -- 54

PBL 16 12 8 16 -- 52

Watseka (22-3, 5-0)

Natalie Schroeder 3-13-20, Kennedy Bauer 6-4-16, Cassie Peters 1-3-5, Mallory Drake 3-0-7, Courtney Thompson 0-0-0, Raegann Kochel 0-0-0, Kinzie Parsons 3-0-6. Totals 16-20-54.

PBL (14-12, 4-1)

Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 4-5-13, Madi Peden 2-1-5, Hannah Schwarz 4-0-11, Baylee Cosgrove 7-0-15, Kirra Lantz 2-0-6, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 1-0-2, MaKenna Ecker 0-0-0. Totals 20-6-52.

3-pointers -- Watseka 2 (Schroeder, Drake). PBL 6 (Schwarz 3, Lantz 2, Cosgrove).

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

Watseka 40, PBL 21

WAT 10 9 11 10 -- 40

PBL 2 10 9 0 -- 21

Watseka

Briana Koester 0-0-0, Mallary Dirks 0-0-0, Baylor Cluver 1-0-2, Acelynn Gamino 3-0-6, Meredith Drake 0-0-0, Allie Hoy 3-1-7, Raegan Gooding 3-1-7, Haley Essington 3-2-8, Claire Curry 0-0-0, Sydney McTaggart 2-0-4, Raegann Kochel 2-0-4, Addi Edwards 0-0-0, Arika Stanley 0-0-0, Jackie Lynch 1-0-2. Totals 18-4-40.

PBL

Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Lillie Frichtl 4-1-9, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Jacey Parrish 0-0-0, Kayla Adwell 2-0-6, Maisy Johnson 2-0-4, Jordan Parrish 0-0-0, MaKenna Ecker 1-0-2, Sara Hewerdine 0-0-0, Makynlie Hewerdine 0-0-0, Abbi Williamson 0-0-0. Totals 9-1-21.

3-pointers -- PBL 2 (Adwell 2).