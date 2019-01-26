GCMS girls basketball wins 44-36 over Dee-Mack in HOIC Tournament fifth-place game

EL PASO — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team earned a fifth-place finish in the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament.

The Falcons defeated Deer Creek-Mackinaw 44-36 in the fifth-place game on Friday.

The Falcons (21-5) outscored Dee-Mack 13-11 in the first quarter as Makenzi Bielfeldt and Megan Moody each had four points, Hannah Hathaway made a 3-pointer and Claire Retherford had two points. In the second quarter, Bielfeldt, Moody and Ryleigh Brown each had two points as GCMS went into halftime leading 19-16.

The Falcons outscored the Chiefs 9-6 in the third quarter as Moody had four points, Bielfeldt had three points and Hathaway had two points.

In the fourth quarter, Brown had four points while Emily Clinton and Hathaway each had three points and Bielfeldt, Retherford and Moody each had two points.

Moody and Bielfeldt each scored in double figures for GCMS with 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Hathaway had eight points, Brown had six points, Retherford had four points and Clinton had three points.



GCMS 44, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 36

DM 11 5 6 14 — 36

GCMS 13 6 9 16 — 44

Dee-Mack

Kyla Simmons 2-0-4, Jess Carithers 4-1-11, Hope McGinnes 2-0-6, Randi Moore 0-0-0, Emma Miller 1-1-3, Audrey Thomann 1-5-7, Meredith Sidwell 2-1-5. Totals 12-8-36.

GCMS (21-5)

Claire Retherford 1-2-4, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-5-11, Hannah Hathaway 2-2-8, Megan Moody 5-2-12, Emily Clinton 1-0-3, Abby Spiller 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 3-0-6. Totals 15-11-44.

3-pointers — Dee-Mack 4 (Carithers 2, McGinnes 2). GCMS 3 (Hathaway 2, Clinton).