PBL cheerleading squad finishes 11th in IHSA sectional competition

LEMONT -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School competitive cheerleading squad ended its competitive season with an 11th-place finish in the small-team bracket of Saturday's IHSA Lemont Sectional.

The Panthers had a score of 65.8. Wilmington won the sectional title with a score of 87.96, while Dwight (86.36), Herscher (81.54), Kankakee McNamara (79.98) and Eureka (79.73) also qualified for the state meet.

IHSA LEMONT SECTIONAL

Small team

1. Wilmington, 87.96*; 2. Dwight, 86.36*; 3. Herscher, 81.54*; 4. Kankakee McNamara, 79.98*; 5. Eureka, 79.73*; 6. Somonauk, 78.16; 7. Joliet Catholic Academy, 75.2; 8. Beecher, 73.6; 9. Lexington, 72.14; 10. Braidwood Reed-Custer, 68.57; 11. Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 65.8.

* -- qualified for state meet