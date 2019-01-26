PBL eighth-grade boys basketball defeats Westville in IESA Class 3A regional quarterfinals

ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 38-22 Saturday over Westville in the quarterfinals of the IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Regional.

The Panthers outscored St. Joseph 11-5 in the first quarter as Kayden Snelling had four points, Kendall Swanson had three points and Aiden Johnson and Jeremiah Ager each had two points.

In the second quarter, Snelling had five points and Ager had four points as PBL went into halftime leading 20-11. Ager had five third-quarter points while Snelling had four points and Swanson and Ty Graham had two points as PBL extended its lead to 33-15.

Aiden Johnson had three points in the fourth quarter while Snelling and Swanson each had one point.

Snelling and Ager each finished the game scoring in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Swanson had six points while Aiden Johnson had five points and Graham had two points.

The third-seeded Panthers will face second-seeded Danville Oakwood in the regional semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

PBL 38, Westville 22

WEST 5 6 4 7 -- 22

PBL 11 9 13 5 -- 38

Westville

Alex Blue 0-0-0, Landen Haurez 4-3-12, Jonah Smith 0-0-0, Daniel Cichacke 0-0-0, Ethan McMasters 0-0-0, Reese Weber 1-0-2, Kamden Maddox 1-3-6, Justin Slazas 1-0-2, Tre Ramirez 0-0-0. Totals 7-6-22.

PBL

Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 1-0-2, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 2-1-5, Jeremiah Ager 4-3-11, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 4-6-14, Keaton Garren 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 2-2-6. Totals 13-12-38.

3-pointers -- Westville 2 (Haurez, Maddox).