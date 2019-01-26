PBL eighth-grade boys basketball defeats Westville in IESA Class 3A regional quarterfinals

ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team won 38-22 Saturday over Westville in the quarterfinals of the IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Regional.
The Panthers outscored St. Joseph 11-5 in the first quarter as Kayden Snelling had four points, Kendall Swanson had three points and Aiden Johnson and Jeremiah Ager each had two points.
In the second quarter, Snelling had five points and Ager had four points as PBL went into halftime leading 20-11. Ager had five third-quarter points while Snelling had four points and Swanson and Ty Graham had two points as PBL extended its lead to 33-15.
Aiden Johnson had three points in the fourth quarter while Snelling and Swanson each had one point.
Snelling and Ager each finished the game scoring in double figures with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Swanson had six points while Aiden Johnson had five points and Graham had two points.
The third-seeded Panthers will face second-seeded Danville Oakwood in the regional semifinals at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
PBL 38, Westville 22
WEST 5 6 4 7 -- 22
PBL 11 9 13 5 -- 38
Westville
Alex Blue 0-0-0, Landen Haurez 4-3-12, Jonah Smith 0-0-0, Daniel Cichacke 0-0-0, Ethan McMasters 0-0-0, Reese Weber 1-0-2, Kamden Maddox 1-3-6, Justin Slazas 1-0-2, Tre Ramirez 0-0-0. Totals 7-6-22.
PBL
Cole Purvis 0-0-0, Mason Uden 0-0-0, Ty Graham 1-0-2, Ethan Donaldson 0-0-0, Ephraim Johnson 0-0-0, Aiden Johnson 2-1-5, Jeremiah Ager 4-3-11, Griffin Johnson 0-0-0, Kayden Snelling 4-6-14, Keaton Garren 0-0-0, Kendall Swanson 2-2-6. Totals 13-12-38.
3-pointers -- Westville 2 (Haurez, Maddox).
IESA Class 3A
ST. JOSEPH REGIONAL
SATURDAY, Jan. 26
Game 1 -- Tolono Unity 50, Hoopeston Area 22
Game 2 -- Danville Oakwood 52, Georgetown Mary Miller 10
Game 3 -- PBL 38, Westville 22
TUESDAY, Jan. 29
Game 4 -- No. 1 St. Joseph vs. No. 4 Tolono Unity, 6 p.m.
Game 5 -- No. 2 Oakwood vs. No. 3 PBL, 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, Jan. 31
Game 6 -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
MAROA-FORSYTH REGIONAL
SATURDAY, Jan. 26
Game 1 -- GCMS 42, Heyworth 40 (2 OT)
Game 2 -- Tri-Valley 56, Warrensburg-Latham 4
Game 3 -- Maroa-Forsyth 45, Argenta-Oreana 20
TUESDAY, Jan. 29
Game 4 -- No. 1 Monticello vs. No. 5 GCMS, 6 p.m.
Game 5 -- No. 2 Tri-Valley vs. No. 3 Maroa-Forsyth, 7:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, Jan. 31
Game 6 -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
IESA Class 1A
ROSSVILLE-ALVIN REGIONAL
SATURDAY, Jan. 26
Game 1 -- Hopkins Park Lorenzo Smith 34, Cissna Park 15
Game 2 -- Buckley St. John's 44, Piper City Tri-Point 12
Game 3 -- Crescent City 36, Donovan 15
MONDAY, Jan. 28
Game 4 -- No. 1 Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 4 HPLS, 5 p.m.
Game 5 -- No. 2 St. John's vs. No. 3 Crescent City, 6:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, Jan. 29
Game 6 -- Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m.
