Kody Harrison -- He placed third in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 16:49 at the Grinnell Indoor Invite on Saturday, Jan. 26. Harrison, a 2018 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate, is a freshman on the Grinnell College track and field team.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls track and field standout finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 11.93 meters for Indiana Wesleyan at the Saginaw Valley State University "Jet's Pizza" Invitational on Saturday.

Nick Schultz -- The former GCMS boys track and field standout finished third in the high jump with a leap of 6-6 3/4 for Indiana State in hte Illini invitational on Saturday.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished fifth in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:40.56 for Augustana College in Saturday's Leonard "Squig Converse Invitational at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Aleeka Gentzler -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished tied for eighth in the long jump with a leap of 4-11 for Monmouth College at Saturday's Warhawk Invitational in Whitewater, Wisconsin.

Sydney Porter -- The 2015 PBL graduate was part of the Greenville University women's track and field team's 4x800 relay team that finished third with a time of 11:09.74 at the Principia College Relays in Elsah on Saturday. Porter also fniished second in the pentathlon with a score of 2,082.

Corey Fox -- The former PBL basketball standout is coaching a Limestone women's basketball team that is 11-8.

Liberty Jamison -- Through 20 games played for Lake Land, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout has scored 2.5 points per game while grabbing 0.6 rebounds and recording 0.8 assists and 0.5 steals per game.

Cassidi Nuckols -- Through 11 games played for Parkland College's women's basketball team, the 2018 PBL graduate had 0.5 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

Lane Timmons -- The former Gibson City resident has a 85 percent save percentage with 17 saves through eight games for the Western States Hockey League's El Paso Rhinos.