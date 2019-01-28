Ridgeview at GCMS, 7 p.m. Friday

Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at Monticello, 7 p.m. Friday

Monticello at Meridian, 6 p.m. Saturday

Pontiac at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m. Friday

Bloomington Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m. Friday

Olympia at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Prairie Central at Unity, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Salt Fork at Oakwood, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Eureka at Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (65-15)

GCMS

Hoopeston Area

Monticello

Monticello

SJ-O

BCC

Rantoul

Unity

Oakwood

Fisher

Ridgeview and GCMS have had some serious battles on the hardwood over the years. The Falcons, however, seem like they're several steps ahead of the Mustangs this year.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (62-18)

GCMS

Hoopeston Area

Monticello

Monticello

SJ-O

BCC

Rantoul

Unity

Oakwood

Eureka

If I’m a team in the Illini Prairie Conference, I don’t want to play Rantoul right now. A month ago, the Eagles were at 2-10. Now? Brett Frerichs’ program is one of the hottest area teams, a trend they’ll look to keep going into February.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (63-17)

GCMS

Hoopeston Area

Monticello

Monticello

Pontiac

BCC

Rantoul

PC

Oakwood

Eureka

Rantoul saved its season with its recent hot run, and that will only continue against a struggling Olympia squad. As for Fisher, Cody Diskin’s club will once again struggle stopping 6-8 forward Keegan Zimmerman, who has torched the Bunnies for 30-plus in their last three matchups.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (59-21)

GCMS

Hoopeston Area

Monticello

Meridian

SJ-O

STM

Rantoul

PC

Salt Fork

Eureka

February is almost here, and with it comes postseason hoops. That run for Peoria. And GCMS has to be seen as a potential title contender behind Ryland Holt, Bryce Barnes and Co. Not just a football school.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (59-21)

GCMS

Chrisman

Monticello

Monticello

SJ-O

BCC

Rantoul

Prairie Central

Salt Fork

Eureka

Rantoul looks to keep its hot start going against Olympia.