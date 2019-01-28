Ridgeview at GCMS, 7 p.m. Friday
Chrisman at Hoopeston Area, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central at Monticello, 7 p.m. Friday
Monticello at Meridian, 6 p.m. Saturday
Pontiac at St. Joseph-Ogden 7 p.m. Friday
Bloomington Central Catholic at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m. Friday
Olympia at Rantoul, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Prairie Central at Unity, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Salt Fork at Oakwood, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Eureka at Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (65-15)
GCMS
Hoopeston Area
Monticello
Monticello
SJ-O
BCC
Rantoul
Unity
Oakwood
Fisher
Ridgeview and GCMS have had some serious battles on the hardwood over the years. The Falcons, however, seem like they're several steps ahead of the Mustangs this year.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (62-18)
GCMS
Hoopeston Area
Monticello
Monticello
SJ-O
BCC
Rantoul
Unity
Oakwood
Eureka
If I’m a team in the Illini Prairie Conference, I don’t want to play Rantoul right now. A month ago, the Eagles were at 2-10. Now? Brett Frerichs’ program is one of the hottest area teams, a trend they’ll look to keep going into February.
Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (63-17)
GCMS
Hoopeston Area
Monticello
Monticello
Pontiac
BCC
Rantoul
PC
Oakwood
Eureka
Rantoul saved its season with its recent hot run, and that will only continue against a struggling Olympia squad. As for Fisher, Cody Diskin’s club will once again struggle stopping 6-8 forward Keegan Zimmerman, who has torched the Bunnies for 30-plus in their last three matchups.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (59-21)
GCMS
Hoopeston Area
Monticello
Meridian
SJ-O
STM
Rantoul
PC
Salt Fork
Eureka
February is almost here, and with it comes postseason hoops. That run for Peoria. And GCMS has to be seen as a potential title contender behind Ryland Holt, Bryce Barnes and Co. Not just a football school.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (59-21)
GCMS
Chrisman
Monticello
Monticello
SJ-O
BCC
Rantoul
Prairie Central
Salt Fork
Eureka
Rantoul looks to keep its hot start going against Olympia.
