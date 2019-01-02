GCMS girls basketball defeats Ridgeview 46-40 in regular-season finale

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team defeated Ridgeview 46-40 in its regular-season finale on Thursday.

"Ridgeview is a great team, and that was a great win for us to end our regular season," GCMS head coach Keri Dornbusch said. "Hopefully, we'll carry that over into our regional."

The Falcons will enter the IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional as a No. 3 seed. They will face fifth-seeded Peotone in the regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If GCMS wins the regional championship, it will host its own sectional round.

"We're hoping that we made it (back) for sectionals," GCMS senior Claire Retherford said. "It feels really nice. I'm just glad that, if this might be our last game here, then we got a win here."

The Falcons trailed 26-22 before Retherford hit a jump shot with 34 seconds left in a third quarter in which they scored only four points.

From there, however, GCMS outscored Ridgeview 22-14 in the fourth quarter, including a 10-for-10 effort from the charity stripe in the final quarter.

"I stress free throws, and they came up big tonight and made their free throws in the end," Dornbusch said.

Haleigh Beck made a 3-pointer for Ridgeview to initiate the fourth-quarter scoring before Megan Moody scored on an offensive-rebound putback to cut GCMS's deficit to 29-26.

After Kelly Jones made another 3-pointer for the Mustangs, the Falcons weon on a 10-0 run.

Ryleigh Brown made a shot in the lane to start the run before Hannah Hathaway drained a trey with 5:56 remaining in the game. Emily Clinton made a go-ahead jump shot for GCMS with 5:04 left in the game before extending the Falcons' lead to 36-32 with a 3-pointer 39 seconds later.

After Jones scored two points via field goal with 3:46 remaining, two free throws by Retherford made it a two-possession game at 38-34 with 2:40 left in the game.

After Mya Tinsley scored on an offensive-rebound putback to make the score 38-36 with 2:22 remaining, and Clinton drew an offensive foul on Tinsley with 1:50 left in the game, Retherford went back to the charity stripe to make two more foul shots to extend GCMS's lead to 40-36 with 1:40 left in the game.

Although Retherford picked up her fourth foul to lead to Emma Nunamaker making a free throw to cut Ridgeview's deficit to 40-37, she once again made it a two-possession game by making two shots from the charity stripe with 28.8 seconds remaining.

"I just had the same routine," Retherford said. "I just took my time and didn't focus on anything around me -- just on the basket -- and that's how I made those."

Jones -- who scored a game-high 18 points, including four 3-pointers -- made a trey to cut the Mustangs' deficit to 42-40 with 20 seconds left in the game before two free throws by Moody made the score 44-40 with 18 seconds remaining.

After Moody recorded a steal on Ridgeview's ensuing possession, Makenzi Bielfeldt drained two foul shots to conclude the scoring with 7.4 seconds left in the game.

"I'm just very proud of my girls and the grit that they showed tonight," Dornbusch said. "They never gave up. It's just an awesome win for us."

After Maddie Clark made a free throw with 7:32 left in the first quarter for Ridgeview, GCMS went on a 5-2 run as Moody drained a 3-pointer and Retherford tallied a bucket with 6:12 remaining in the quarter to give GCMS a 5-3 lead.

Two free throws by Beck tied the game at 3-3 with 7:05 left in the first quarter before Hathaway's second foul led to Beck making another free throw to cut the Mustangs' deficit to 5-4.

River Rosales made a basket with 4:41 left in the first quarter and Nunamaker tallied another two-point field goal to give Ridgeview an 8-5 lead before two basket by Retherford gave GCMS a 9-8 lead. A free throw by Bielfeldt with 1:58 remaining in the quarter and two foul shots by Retherford with 1:18 left in the quarter extended the Falcons' lead to 12-8.

Brown made a basket to start the second-quarter scoring before Payton Rinkenberger made a bucket for Ridgeview. Two free throws by Nunamaker with 6:24 left in the second quarter and a 3-pointer by Jones with 5:05 remaining in the quarter gave the Mustangs a 15-14 lead.

Biefleldt tied the game via a free throw with 4:40 left in the second quarter before a two-point basket by Jones gave Ridgeview a 17-15 lead with 2:36 left in the second quarter.

Hathaway drained a 3-pointer to give GCMS an 18-17 lead with 2:18 remaining in the quarter.

After Nunamaker scored two points via basket with 54 seconds left in the second quarter, two free throws by Bielfeldt with 32.5 remaining in the first half gave GCMS a 20-19 halftime lead.

From there, the two teams would combine to score only 11 points in the third quarter.

"It was a fairly low-scoring affair. Defensively, both sides were playing hard and physical," Dornbusch said. "It was a great game all around both ends. Shots weren't falling for either team, but that says something about a team's defense. Both teams had some big shots go in for them."

After Moody scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend GCMS's lead to 22-19, Ridgeview went on a 7-0 run.

Jones tied the game with a 3-pointer with 4:47 left in the third quarter before giving the Mustangs a 24-22 lead via putback with 3:31 remaining in the quarter. A Rinkenberger basket extended Ridgeview's lead to 26-22 before Retherford's jumper started GCMS's rally.

"I think Ridgeview played really tough, and we really just had to focus on the makes that we did get and really hammer down on defense tonight, and I think we executed pretty well," Retherford said.

Retherford finished the game leading the Falcons in scoring with 16 points while Moody had nine points and Bielfeldt had six points. The trio of seniors celebrated senior-night festivities prior to Thursday's game along with Jenny Patel, who received a rare chance to be in the starting lineup.

"We have a solid group of seniors. Jenny's just a good leader," Dornbusch said. "She doesn't get on the floor a lot, but she is here all the time working hard, encouraging her teammates. She always has a positive attitude. She's a vital part of the team, just as the other three seniors are."

Hathaway, Clinton and Brown contributed six, five and four points, respectively.

The win improved GCMS's overall record to 22-5, along with its record in the HOIC to 11-1. Eureka, which is undefeated in the conference, had its HOIC finale against Fisher postponed to today.

Meanwhile, Ridgeview fell to 21-7 overall and 9-3 in the HOIC with its loss.

"Ridgeview is a tough team, and it's always great to get one on them," Dornbusch said. "It was a battle throughout."

Junior varsity

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity girls basketball team lost 34-11 Thursday to Ridgeview.

Anneliese Kerchenfaut led GCMS in scoring with six points while Ashley Hyatt and London Hixson each had two points and Kaylee Rogers had one point.

JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS

Ridgeview 34, GCMS 11

RID 3 17 8 6 -- 34

GCMS 4 2 2 3 -- 11

Ridgeview

Calli Maupin 0-1-1, Trinity Givens 0-0-0, Delanie Wissmiller 2-2-6, Kendra Erwin 1-1-3, Katelyn Donaldson 3-0-6, Peyton Rinkenberger 4-0-9, Ella Pierce 2-0-4, Morgan Donaldson 1-0-2, Kaidence VanNote 1-0-2, Sydney Tongate 0-0-0, Tannar Landau 0-1-1. Totals 14-5-34.

GCMS

London Hixson 1-0-2, Kaylee Rogers 0-1-1, Skyler Funk 0-0-0, Kira Fuoss 0-0-0, Ashley Hyatt 1-0-2, Emma Swanson 0-0-0, Anneliese Kerchenfaut 2-2-6. Totals 4-3-11.

3-pointers -- Ridgeview (Rinkenberger).

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY GIRLS

GCMS 46, Ridgeview 40

RID 8 11 7 14 -- 40

GCMS 12 8 4 22 -- 46

Ridgeview (21-7, 9-3)

Haleigh Beck 1-3-6, River Rosales 1-0-2, Peyton Rinkenberger 2-0-4, Mya Tinsley 1-0-2, Maddie Clark 0-1-1, Kelly Jones 7-0-18, Emma Nunamaker 2-3-7. Totals 14-7-40.

GCMS (22-5, 11-1)

Claire Retherford 4-8-16, Makenzi Bielfeldt 0-6-6, Hannah Hathaway 2-0-6, Megan Moody 3-2-9, Emily Clinton 2-0-5, Abby Spiller 0-0-0, Jenny Patel 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 2-0-4. Totals 13-16-46.

3-pointers -- Ridgeview 5 (Jones 4, Beck). GCMS 4 (Hathaway 2, Moody, Clinton).