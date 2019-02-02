GCMS boys basketball defeats Ridgeview 65-45

GCMS’s Ryland Holt goes up to make a basket, while drawing a foul that resulted in a three-point play, during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.

GIBSON CITY -- A 36-20 advantage in the second half propelled the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team to its 20th-consuective victory via 65-45 score Friday over Ridgeview.

“It was a good win. In the first half, I thought we let things go to our head a little bit. We just needed to stay mentally focused and calmed down and stick to the game plan, and I thought we did that in the second half," GCMS senior Connor Birky said. "We came out strong and we didn’t let things get to our head.”

The Falcons (21-2, 8-0 Heart of Illinois Conference) outscored Ridgeview 20-9 in the third quarter to extend a 29-25 halftime lead after Birky made a 3-pointer with seven seconds left in the second quarter to extend a 26-25 advantage.

After Levi Zimmerman made a basket to score the first two points of the second half for Ridgeview, GCMS went on a 9-0 run.

Ryland Holt made a shot in the lane before Bryce Barnes tallied a bucket to start the run. After Barnes stole the ball and drew a foul on Zimmerman with 5:17 left in the third quarter, Birky drained a 3-pointer 12 seconds later before scoring on a two-point jump shot to extend GCMS's lead to 38-27.

“Connor had a solid game," GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins said.

Zimmerman made a basket before Holt tallied two free throws with 3:50 left in the third quarter. After Ryan Parker made a two-point bucket for the Mustangs (12-12, 4-6),

The Falcons followed Parker's field goal with a 6-0 spurt as Ben Freehill made a 3-pointer with 3:05 left in the third quarter before Holt made a free throw with 1:59 remaining in the quarter and making a two-point basket to extend GCMS's lead to 46-31.

After Tucker Maupin made a 3-pointer for Ridgeview, Connor Birky drew a foul on Parker with 34.8 seconds left in the third quarter, after which Parker picked up a technical foul.

Birky made 1-of-2 shots from the charity stripe via the personal foul before making both technical free throws to extend the Falcons' lead to 49-34.

It was not the first time that Birky went to the free-throw line to shoot technical foul shots. Ridgeview head coach Rodney Keller was called for a technical foul with 4:55 left in the first quarter, on which Birky made a free throw to extend a GCMS lead to 9-5.

With 1:24 left in the third quarter, Birky made 1-of-2 shots from the charity stripe after the Mustangs' Dylan Jones was called for a technical foul. Zimmerman made a free throw via a technical foul on Barnes with 6:23 left in the second quarter to cut a Ridgeview deficit to 19-16.

“It was getting pretty intense out there," Birky said. "A lot of guys weren’t keeping their mental composure, but our coach talked to us at halftime and we said, ‘Keep your cool. Stay calm out there, and if we do that, we will come out with the win,’ and that’s what we did, and we came out and won big.”

After the third quarter ended with GCMS leading 49-34, Reece Ramirez made a two-point basket for the Mustangs before Holt converted a three-point play via a Zimmerman foul with 7:14 remaining in the game. Holt made one more free throw with 7:03 left in the game before tallying two more foul shots 10 seconds later to extend the Falcons' lead to 55-36.

Tristen Campbell made a basket for Ridgeview before Holt converted another three-point play with 6:08 remaining in the game and scored two more points off a Lane Short assist to make the score 60-38.

“I thought we did a better job defensively and picked up our energy a little bit. We got after it. We really played more aggressive, and offensively, we played a little bit more downhill," Tompkins said. "We played in attack mode, got it in the paint and got good touches in the paint. We moved the basketball and attacked.”

Justice Boyd made a bucket for Ridgeview before Short drained a 3-pointer to extend GCMS's lead to 63-40. Following a Jacob Ridgeway 3-pointer that cut the Mustangs' deficit to 63-43, Jordan Blake came off the bench to assist Alex Meece -- who also came off the bench in the fourth quarter -- to extend the Falcons' advantage to 65-43.

“The bench did a great job giving us big minutes when we needed to. It was a great team effort," Tompkins said.

A basket by Jones concluded the scoring at 65-45. The scoring started with a Barnes 3-pointer that gave GCMS a 3-0 lead with 6:40 left in the first quarter.

Holt scored two points to extend the Falcons' advantage to 5-0 before Campbell and Barnes exchanged buckets. A 3-pointer by Parker cut Ridgeview's deficit to 7-5 before Caleb Bleich was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound, resulting in Keller's technical foul.

Bleich made a free throw prior to Birky's foul shot. A Barnes basket then extended GCMS's lead to 11-5 on the Falcons' ensuing possession.

A basket by Campbell and two free throws by Zimmerman cut the Mustangs' deficit to 11-9 with 3:52 left in the first quarter. Holt then scored a two-point bucket before tallying a basket on an offensive-rebound putback to extend the Falcons' lead to 15-9 with less than three minutes left in the first quarter.

After Birky stole the ball, Freehill scored on a fastbreak layup to make the score 17-9 before Zimmerman made a free throw with 1:17 left in the first quarter and tallied two more foul shots with 1.5 seconds remaining in the quarter to cut Ridgeview's deficit to 17-12.

The lead would be further cut to 17-15 via a Zimmerman 3-pointer before a Holt steal led to Barnes making a free throw with 6:23 left in the second quarter. Birky made two free throws with 5:20 remaining in the quarter before scoring on a fastbreak layup via a Ridgeview turnover to extend GCMS's lead to 23-16.

A 3-pointer by Garrett Stevens cut the Mustangs' deficit to 23-19 before a diving steal by Short led to Birky getting fouled on a shot attempt with 3:53 left in the second quarter. He made both free throws to make the score 25-19.

Prior to Jones's technical foul, Zimmerman made a basket before Brodie Weidner tallied two free throws with 1:56 left in the second quarter to cut Ridgeview's deficit to 25-23. After the technical, Zimmeran made two more foul shots with 59.6 seconds remaining in the quarter to make the score 26-25.

“(After) the first half, we looked back and said, ‘We’re doing good things," Tompkins said. "We’re getting paint touches. We got to the line. We were taking good shots.’ Then in that second half, we started being a little bit more aggressive. We moved the ball a little bit more crisply, got it inside, finished around the rim, drew contact and made plays.”

Due to inclement weather, GCMS had to postpone a game against Fieldcrest that was scheduled to be played the previous Tuesday. A make-up date had not been set as of Friday, but the two schools are looking for a date.

The rust might have played a factor in the Falcons' first-half play, says Holt.

“We knew we weren’t playing how we wanted to," Holt said. "We kind of let them stay in the game. We had four days off, and just kind of had to work the rust off. In the second half, we really came back and fired on all cylinders.”

While Holt, Birky and Barnes all scored in double figures for GCMS with 24, 19 and 10 points, respectively, Freehill had five points, Short had four points, Meece had two points and Bleich had one point.

The Falcons are scheduled to play at Watseka next Tuesday, at Eureka the following Friday, at St. Thomas More in Champaign on Saturday, Feb. 9, and at LeRoy on Tuesday, Feb. 15, before facing Lexington on the road in their regular-season finale on Friday, Feb. 15.

Junior varsity

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior varsity boys basketball team won 42-40 Friday over Ridgeview.

The Falcons outscored Ridgeview 12-4 in the fourth quarter to rally from a 36-30 third-quarter deficit as Nathan Kallal drained a game-winning 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left in the game. Braden Roesch blocked a shot attempt by the Mustangs as time expired.

Braden Roesch made 3-of-4 free throw attempts during the final quarter while Kallal had seven points and Ethan Garard and Alex Minion each made a free throw.

Braden Roesch had eight points for GCMS in the first quarter while Minion had two points as Ridgeview and the Falcons ended the quarter in a 10-10 tie. Braden Roesch had six second-quarter points while Kallal had two points as the Mustangs went into halftime with a 24-18 lead.

In the third quarter, Kallal had five points while Tristin Roesch made a 3-pointer and Braden Roesch had four points.

Braden Roesch finished the game with 21 points while Kallal also scored in double figures with 14 points. Tristin Roesch and Minion each had three points while Garard had one point.

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

GCMS 42, Ridgeview 40

RID 10 14 12 4 -- 40

GCMS 10 8 12 12 -- 42

Ridgeview

E. Brite 0-0-0, R. Ramirez 5-6-17, Dowling 3-2-8, Cauinder 4-2-10, Nunamaker 2-0-5, Rios-Narciso 0-0-0, C. Beitz 0-0-0. Totals 14-10-40.

GCMS

Ethan Garard 0-1-1, Awstace Grauer 0-0-0, Noah Nugent 0-0-0, Braden Roesch 9-3-21, Zander Wier 0-0-0, Tristin Roesch 1-0-3, Nathan Kallal 5-3-14, Alex Minion 1-1-3. Totals 16-8-42.

3-pointers -- Ridgeview 2 (Ramirez, Nunamaker). GCMS 2 (T. Roesch, Kallal).

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

GCMS 65, Ridgeview 45

RID 12 13 9 11 -- 45

GCMS 17 12 20 16 -- 65

Ridgeview (12-12, 4-6)

DJ Schroeder 0-0-0, Justice Boyd 1-0-2, Dylan Jones 1-0-2, Jacob Ridgeview 1-0-3, Tucker Maupin 1-0-3, Reece Ramirez 1-0-2, Zachary Cavinder 0-0-0, Tate Hoffman 0-0-0, Ryan Parker 2-0-5, Levi Zimmerman 4-8-17, Brodie Weidner 0-2-2, Nick Boyd 0-0-0, Tristen Campbell 3-0-6, Garrett Stevens 1-0-3. Totals 15-10-45.

GCMS (21-2, 8-0)

Caleb Bleich 0-1-1, Ryland Holt 8-8-24, Ben Freehill 2-0-5, Connor Birky 4-9-19, Lane Short 1-1-4, Josh Bleich 0-0-0, Chris Hood 0-0-0, Nathan Garard 0-0-0, Bryce Barnes 4-1-10, Cade Elliott 0-0-0, Spencer Meenen 0-0-0, Jordan Blake 0-0-0, Alex Meece 1-0-2. Totals 20-20-65.

3-pointers -- Ridgeview 5 (Parker, Zimmerman, Stevens, Ridgeway, Maupin). GCMS 5 (Birky 2, Freehill, Short, Barnes).