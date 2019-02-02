Multiple GCMS boys basketball players verbally commit to participating in collegiate athletics

GCMS’s Ryland Holt goes up to make a basket, while drawing a foul that resulted in a three-point play, during Friday’s game against Ridgeview.

GIBSON CITY -- While the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team won 65-45 over Ridgeview, GCMS's Ryland Holt won a personal competition over senior teammate Bryce Barnes.

Both players scored in double figures. While Barnes scored all 10 of his points during the first three quarters, Holt tallied 18 of his game-total 24 points in the second half, including an 8-for-10 effort from the free-throw line through the third and fourth quarters.

“Bryce and I always compete in scoring and rebounds and all that," Holt said. "Getting to the free-throw line helped me get a little edge on him.”

The senior-night festivities held prior to Friday's game provided some big news from members of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team on Friday.

It was announced during senior night -- and on Barnes' Twitter account -- that Barnes accepted a walk-on offer to play for the University of Illinois football team.

During Holt's senior-night recognition, GCMS senior Darrin Brown announced via the public address announcement system that Holt "is pleased to officially announce that he will continue his basketball career and study pre-med at Minnesota State University, accepting a full scholarship to play for the NCAA Division II Mavericks in Mankato, Minnesota."

“The coaches and I connected right away," Holt said about his verbal commitment after Friday's game. “We talked for a really long time. My visit up there was amazing. They have brand-new facilities, and I just connected with the players very well. I felt really at home up there.”

Holt chose Minnesota State over three Division I offers -- Loyola Maryland, Chicago State and Army -- and 15 other Division II offers.

“It’s amazing. I’m really looking forward to getting up there in the fall," Holt said.

Barnes and Holt were not the only GCMS boys basketball players who have made verbal commitments to participate in collegiate athletics.

Connor Birky, who finished Friday's game with 19 points, will continue his basketball career, and study to be a physician assistant at Hesston College, an NJCAA Division II school in Hesston, Kansas.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a fun ride. I’m going to embrace it and enjoy it. I’m looking forward to it," Birky said.

“In the back of my mind, I kind of had Hesston on my mind. A lot of my family went there, and since I was younger, I’ve always just kind of wanted to go there and play basketball.”

Lane Short will study athletic training and continue his football career at Eureka College while Josh Bleich will attend McKendree University, where he will play football as well.

“There are so many guys on our team who are playing collegiate athletics. There are a lot of guys going to college from this class. We work hard and we never give up. I’m just really proud of all my teammates," Birky said. "We’re a family. I wish all my teammates the best as we graduate and we go on to do our things in college.”

Caleb Bleich plans to study physical therapy and compete in soccer and track and field collegiately while Ben Freehill plans to continue his football career at a four-year university while studying business administration and Nathan Garard will study STEM at a four-year university and continue his football career.

The abundance of soon-to-be college athletes also leads to some quality competition in practice, Holt said.

“It makes competition really tight during practice all the time," Holt said. "It’s really a lot of fun.”

GCMS head coach Ryan Tompkins hopes that competition can continue for a little longer.

“We said they’re all going to go out and do some great things, but we want to keep them being Falcons as long as we can," Tompkins said.