PBL boys basketball defeats Momence 53-52 in SVC Tournament quarterfinals

CLIFTON -- Drake Schrodt made two free throws with 0.7 seconds remaining in Friday's Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal game, propelling the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team to a 53-52 win over Momence.

The Panthers will face Dwight in the semifinals at 12:30 p.m. today. The winner will play for the championship at 7:30 p.m. later today.

Schrodt went 5-for-8 from the charity stripe in the final quarter of Friday's game. Austin Gooden added a two-point field goal to the Panthers' fourth-quarter scoring total.

The Panthers (14-7) outscored Momence 16-8 in the third quarter to extend a 28-27 halftime lead as Trey VanWinkle -- who tallied a game-high 17 points, including five shots from beyond the arc -- made two 3-pointers while Schrodt had five points, Alex Rueck had three points and Sam Penicook and Colton Coy each had two points.

In the second quarter, PBL outscored Momence 17-14 to overcome a 13-11 first-quarter deficit. Coy had five points during the quarter while VanWinkle made a 3-pointer, Mason Ecker, Gooden, Andrew Swanson and Rueck each had two points and Schrodt -- who, along with VanWinkle, also scored in double figures with 12 points, including a 10-for-16 effort from the foul line -- made a free throw.

VanWinkle scored eight first-quarter points while Gooden had two points and Schrodt had one point.

Along with VanWinkle's and Schrodt's double-digit scoring efforts, Coy had seven points, Gooden had six points, Rueck had five points and Ecker, Penicook and Swanson each had two points.

PBL 53, Momence 52

MOM 13 14 8 17 -- 52

PBL 11 17 16 9 -- 53

Momence

Kobey Mazur 1-3-6, Clifton Johnson 3-4-10, Lamarius Lillard 11-3-27, Jasper Jones 0-3-3, Jalen Williams 2-2-6. Totals 17-15-52.

PBL (14-7)

Trey VanWinkle 6-0-17, Drake Schrodt 1-10-12, Mason Ecker 1-0-2, Austin Gooden 3-0-6, Colton Coy 3-1-7, Sam Penicook 1-0-2, Kyle Poll 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 0-0-0, Andrew Swanson 0-2-2, Alex Rueck 2-1-5, Jake Rich 0-0-0, Matthew Miller 0-0-0. Totals 17-14-53.

3-pointers -- Momence 3 (Lillard 2, Mazur). PBL 5 (VanWinkle 5).