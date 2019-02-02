PBL boys basketball wins 59-52 over Dwight in SVC Tournament semifinals

PBL's Trey VanWinkle (3) goes up for a shot attempt during Saturday's SVC Tournament semifinal game against Dwight.

CLIFTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team ended the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament's biggest Cinderella story in a timespan of 9:20.

After upsetting second-seeded Watseka in the quarterfinals the previous Friday, No. 7-seed Dwight led 49-43 over No. 3-seeded PBL with 1:20 left in the third quarter of Saturday's semifinal contest, but the Panthers rallied back to win 59-52.

Trey VanWinkle started the rally with a driving layup with 1:08 remaining in the third quarter before Colton Coy tallied a two-point basket to narrow PBL's deficit to 45-43 as the quarter came to an end.

A steal by Alex Rueck led to an offensive-rebound putback by Mason Ecker that tied the game at 45-45. Those would be the only two points scored by either team for the next 5 1/4 minutes.

Dwight's Dakota Wahl was called for a charging foul, drawn by Dalton Busboom, with 6:45 remaining in the game before PBL's Sam Penicook blocked a 3-point shot attempt with 5:51 left in the game and the Trojans were called for a five-second violation on the ensuing inbound attempt.

Dwight's Cal Schultz missed two free throws with 5:05 remaining before PBL's Austin Gooden grabbed an offensive rebound and drew Wahl's fourth foul, leading to two free throws that gave the Panthers a 47-45 lead with 4:43 left in the game.

Schultz made two foul shots to tie the game 12 seconds later before Busboom tallied a go-ahead basket with 4:25 remaining. Gooden scored on a putback after another offensive rebound to extend PBL's lead to 51-47 with 3:52 left in the game.

The Trojans rallied basket as Wahl made two baskets and a free throw to give Dwight a 52-51 lead with 2:54 remaining. After grabbing an offensive rebound, Busboom drew Lane Thompson's fifth foul with 2:45 left in the game and made a game-tying free throw.

A basket by Austin Gooden gave PBL a 54-52 lead with 2:02 left to play. After Wahl missed a 3-point shot attempt 37 seconds later, VanWinkle made a free throw to extend the Panthers' lead to 55-52 with 1:35 remaining.

VanWinkle went back to the foul line to make two shots after a PBL defensive stop to extend PBL's advantage to 52-52 with 1:03 left in the game.

After the Trojans turned the ball over via traveling violation with 48.6 seconds remaining, Gooden made a free throw with 43.9 seconds left in the game. Drake Schrodt made another foul shot with 8.5 seconds remaining to conclude the scoring.

The scoring started with a driving layup by Schrodt and a basket by Ecker that gave PBL an early 4-0 lead before two free throws by Dwight's Dane Rodosky with 5:32 left in the first quarter and baskets by Colton Holm and Wahl gave the Trojans a 6-4 lead.

VanWinkle made a game-tying basket before Holm made a 3-pointer that gave Dwight a 9-6 lead. Gooden tallied two points via field goal before a VanWinkle 3-pointer gave PBL an 11-9 lead.

Via a trey by Brandon Ceylor, the Trojans regained the lead at 12-11 before a two-point bucket by Holm extended Dwight's lead to 14-11 as the first quarter came to an end.

After a basket by Rodosky made the score 16-11, two free throws by Ecker cut PBL's deficit to 16-13 with 6:35 left in the second quarter. Holm made a 3-pointer that extended Dwight's lead to 19-13 before a basket by Coy and a fastbreak layup by Schrodt via a steal and assist by Busboom cut the Panthers' deficit to 21-19.

A basket by Busboom tied the game at 21-21 with 2:56 left in the second quarter before Wahl scored on a driving layup and VanWinkle drained a 3-pointer to give PBL a 24-23 lead with 2:23 left in the second quarter.

Schrodt grabbed an offensive rebound and drew a foul, resulting in a free throw that made the score 25-23 before Wahl made a game-tying basket for Dwight.

Gooden made two free throws with 56 seconds left in the second quarter to give the Panthers a 27-25 lead before Logan Graham made a 3-pointer to give the Trojans a 28-27 lead with less than 30 seconds left in the first half. VanWinkle then made a steal before draining a game-tying foul shot with 13.6 seconds remaining in the half.

A basket by Wahl gave Dwight a 30-28 lead early in the third quarter. After Busboom made a free throw with 7:16 left in the quarter, Holm drained a 3-pointer to extend the Trojans' lead to 33-29.

After Busboom scored on an Ecker assist, Wahl made a two-point basket and Logan Graham made a 3-pointer to extend Dwight's lead to 38-31.

The Panthers then went on a 7-0 run as Gooden scored while being fouled with 5:20 left in the third quarter before Busboom and VanWinkle each made a trey to give PBL a 39-38 lead. The Trojans reclaimed the lead as Thompson converted a three-point play with 3:42 left in the third quarter and tallied another ree throw with 1:27 remaining in the quarter before Graham made another 3-pointer.

Busboom, VanWinkle and Gooden each finished the game in double figures with 13, 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Schrodt had eight points, Ecker had six points and Coy had four points.

PBL 59, Dwight 52

PBL 11 17 15 14 -- 59

DWI 14 14 17 7 -- 52

PBL (15-7)

Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Matthew Miller 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 3-2-8, Mason Ecker 2-2-6, Sam Penicook 0-0-0, Colton Coy 2-0-4, Austin Gooden 3-5-11, Dalton Busboom 5-2-13, Alex Rueck 0-0-0. Totals 20-15-59.

Dwight

Logan Graham 3-0-9, Cal Schultz 0-2-2, Brandon Ceylor 1-0-3, Colton Holm 5-0-13, Dakota Wahl 8-1-17, Dane Rodosky 1-2-4, Lane Thompson 1-2-4. Totals 19-7-52.

3-pointers -- PBL 4 (VanWinkle 3, Busboom). Dwight 7 (Graham 3, Holm 3, Ceylor).