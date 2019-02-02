PBL eighth-grade boys basketball loses 29-28 to Oakwood in IESA Class 3A regional semifinal

ST. JOSEPH -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball team lost 29-28 to Danville Oakwood in the IESA Class 3A St. Joseph Regional semifinals on Saturday.

The Panthers outscored Oakwood 10-5 in the fourth quarter as Jeremiah Ager had four points, Kayden Snelling had three points, Ty Graham had two points and Kendall Swanson had one point.

Oakwood outscored PBL 9-7 in the first quarter, 7-4 in the second and 8-7 in the third to take a 24-18 lead into the final quarter.

Snelling led the Panthers in scoring with nine points at the game's end while Swanson had seven points, Aiden Johnson and Ager each had five points and Graham had two points.

Meanwhile, in Class 1A, Buckley St. John's lost 36-34 to Crescent City in the semifinals of the Rossville-Alvin Regional.

8th-grade boys

Oakwood 29, PBL 28

PBL 7 4 7 10 -- 28

OAK 9 7 8 5 -- 29

PBL

Ty Graham 1-0-2, Aiden Johnson 1-2-5, Jeremiah Ager 2-1-5, Kayden Snelling 3-1-9, Kendall Swanson 3-1-7. Totals 10-5-28.

Oakwood

Grant Powell 2-2-8, Dalton Hobock 2-1-6, Joshua Ruch 0-0-0, Bryson Myers 0-0-0, Matthew Miller 2-0-4, Tanner Pichon 4-1-9, Travis Tierman 1-0-2. Totals 11-4-29.

3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Snelling 2, Johnson). Oakwood 3 (Powell 2, Hobick).