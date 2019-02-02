PBL girls basketball wins 48-37 over Cissna Park in regular-season finale

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team won 48-37 Friday in its regular-season finale over Cissna Park.

The Panthers (15-12, 5-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) outscored Cissna Park 16-7 in the first quarter as Baylee Cosgrove scored five points, Mackenzie Bruns scored four points, Hannah Schwarz had three points and Mallorie Ecker and Madi Peden each had two points.

In the second quarter, Cosgrove had four points while Kirra Lantz had three points and Schwarz had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 25-17.

Bruns tallied seven third-quarter points while Schwarz had three points as PBL led 35-25 heading into the fourth quarter. The Panthers outscored Cissna Park 13-12 in the final quarter as Bruns scored four points and Schwarz, Cosgrove and Lantz each had three points.

Bruns finished the game leading PBL in scoring with 16 points while Schwarz and Cosgrove each had 11 points, Lantz had six points and Ecker and Peden each had two points.

PBL 48, Cissna Park 37

PBL 16 9 10 13 -- 48

CP 7 10 8 12 -- 37

PBL (15-12, 5-1)

Mallorie Ecker 1-0-2, Mackenzie Bruns 6-4-16, Madi Peden 1-0-2, Hannah Schwarz 4-0-11, Baylee Cosgrove 4-3-11, Kirra Lantz 2-0-6. Totals 18-7-48.

Cissna Park

Alexis Seggebruch 0-0-0, Emily Seggebruch 1-4-6, Sloan Boyce 4-7-15, Sarah Hardison 0-0-0, Taya Kissack 1-0-3, Kenedee Edelman 0-2-2, Morgan Kaeb 4-1-9, Lauren Kaeb 1-0-2. Totals 11-14-37.

3-pointers -- PBL 5 (Schwarz 3, Lantz 2). Cissna Park (Kissack).