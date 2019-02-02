Rantoul/PBL wrestler Nolan Roseman wins Class 2A regional title in Urbana

URBANA -- Nolan Roseman of the Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda wrestling team won the regional title in the 152-pound bracket of Saturday's IHSA Class 2A Urbana Regional.

Roseman won via 10-4 decision over Mahomet-Seymour's Gage Granadino in the title match after pinning Champaign Central's Allen Potenberg in the semifinals in a time of 44 seconds.

Peter McCusker finished second in the 145-pound bracket. After pinning Champaign Central's Chase Vickers in a time of 1:35 in the quarterfinals and winning via 1:16 pinfall over Decatur MacArthur's Billy Tucker in the semifinals, McCusker lost via 8-5 decision in the championship match to Danville's Anthony Turner.

Rashon Allen placed second in the 132-pound bracket. He pinned Mahomet-Seymour's Peyton Myers in a time of 2:49 in the semifinals before losing via 9-2 decision to Danville's Tyreese Smith in the championship match.

Keddrick Terhune finished third in the 138-pound bracket after winning via 13-5 major decision over Champaign Central's Laban Ntumba in the third-place match.

After winning via 8-7 decision over Ntumba in the quarterfinals, Terhune lost via 1:46 pinfall to Danville's Eliseo Perez in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, Terhune pinned Argenta-Oreana's Ruslan Turner in a time of 3:06.

Keyn Humes fell short of sectional qualificiation with a fourth-place finish in the 160-pound bracket.

Humes won via 13-4 major decision over Mahomet-Seymour's Tyler Kittivanichulkrai in the quarterfinals before losing via 1:55 pinfall to Champaign Centennial's Cam Nesbit in the semifinals. After pinning Decatur Eisenhower's Sam Ball in a time of 53 seconds in the consolation semifinals, Humes lost via 3:57 pinfall to Danville's Kevin Sanchez in the third-place match.

At 285 pounds, Seth Forbes lost via 13-second pinfall to Champaign Central's Trevor Rhodes and via 1:20 pinfall to Argenta-Oreana's Logan Jordan.

As a team, Rantoul/PBL finished fifth in the 10-team regional with a score of 81. Mahomet-Seymour won the regional championship with a score of 170.

IHSA Class 2A

URBANA REGIONAL

Team scores

1. Mahomet-Seymour, 170; 2. Danville, 148; 3. Champaign Centennial, 139; 4. Champaign Central, 137; 5. Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 81; 6. Westville, 58.5; 7. Decatur MacArthur, 55.5; 8. Urbana, 52; 9. Decatur Eisenhower, 32; 10. Argenta-Oreana, 27.

132 pounds

Championship match -- Tyreese Smith (DAN) dec. Rashon Allen (RPBL), 9-2.

Semifinals -- Allen (RPBL) pinned Peyton Myers (MS), 2:49.

138 pounds

Third-place match -- Keddrick Terhune (RPBL) maj. dec. Laban Ntumba (CENTR), 13-5.

Quarterfinals -- Terhune (RPBL) dec. Ntumba (CENTR), 8-7.

Semifinals -- Eliseo Perez (DAN) pinned Terhune (RPBL), 1:46.

Consolation semifinals -- Terhune (RPBL) pinned Ruslan Turner (AO), 3:06.

145 pounds

Championship match -- Anthony Turner (DAN) dec. Peter McCusker (RPBL), 8-5.

Quarterfinals -- McCusker (RPBL) pinned Chase Vickers (CENTR), 1:35.

Semifinals -- McCusker (RPBL) pinned Billy Tucker (MAC), 1:16.

152 pounds

Championship match -- Nolan Roseman (RPBL) dec. Gage Granadino (MS), 10-4.

Semifinals -- Roseman (RPBL) pinned Allen Potenberg (CENTR), :44.

160 pounds

Third-place match -- Kevin Sanchez (DAN) pinned Keyn Humes (RPBL), 3:57.

Quarterfinals -- Humes (RPBL) maj. dec. Tyer Kittivanichkulkrai (MS), 13-4.

Semifinals -- Cam Nesbit (CENTEN) pinned Humes (RPBL), 1:55.

Consolation semifinals -- Humes pinned Sam Ball (EISEN), :53.

285 pounds

Championship round one -- Trevor Rhodes (CENTR) pinned Seth Forbes (RPBL), :13.

Consolation round two -- Logan Jordan (AO) pinned Forbes (RPBL), 1:20.