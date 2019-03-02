Aleeka Gentzler -- The 2016 Paxton-Buckley-Loda grad and Monmouth College high jumper finished sixth with a jump of 1.48 meters at the Illinois Wesleyan University Keck Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Nick Porter -- The former PBL boys track and field standout set a personal best in the 800-meter run with a time of 1:54.08 at the Notre Dame Meyo Invite on Feb. 2. The former all-state runner for PBL is a junior on the men's track and field team at Bradley University.

Josh Brocato -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished 19th in the 3,000-meter run with a time 9:19.47 for Indiana Wesleyan at the IWU Midwest Classic on Saturday.

Mikayla Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls track and field standout finished fourth in the shot put wit ha throw of 41-1 for Indiana Wesleyan at the IWU Midwest Classic on Saturday.

Nick Schultz -- The former GCMS boys track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 6-8 3/4 for Indiana State in the Meyo Invitational on Saturday at South Bend, Indiana.

Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished fourth in the mile run with a time of 4:24.37 for Augustana College at Saturday's Olivet Nazarene Invitational.

Corey Fox -- The former PBL basketball standout is coaching a Limestone women's basketball team that is 12-9.

Lane Timmons -- The former Gibson City resident has a 85 percent save percentage with 17 saves through 10 games for the Western States Hockey League's El Paso Rhinos.

Liberty Jamison -- Through 21 games played for Lake Land, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball standout has scored 2.5 points per game while grabbing 0.7 rebounds and recording 0.7 assists and 0.4 steals per game.

Cassidi Nuckols -- Through 11 games played for Parkland College's women's basketball team, the 2018 PBL graduate had 0.5 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.