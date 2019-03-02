PBL boys basketball loses 53-50 to Cissna Park in SVC Tournament championship game

PBL’s Mason Ecker, above, and Cissna Park’s Keegan Boyle dive on the floor for a loose ball during Saturday’s SVC Tournament championship game.

CLIFTON -- After ending two Cinderella bids through the first two rounds -- and 19 hours -- of the Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team had an underdog story of its own to try to build.

The Panthers faced the No. 2-ranked team in Class 1A in Cissna Park in Saturday's SVC Tournament championship game. Despite leading 24-23 at halftime and 37-35 through three quarters, PBL lost to the state-ranked Timberwolves 53-50.

The game was played less than six hours after the conclusion of PBL's semifinal game, which the Panthers won 59-52.

"I'm proud of our kids' effort tonight, especially after two games in a short period of time, and to come out and compete with that effort and have a chance against a really good basketball team there at the end," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said.

"That's something we've been searching for this year -- a big game against a really good opponent. Can we kind of step up to the challenge and maybe play a little bit above our talent. I thought we did a really good job of laying it all on the line, and I'm proud of that effort."

When the schedule for the SVC Tournament was originally released, the semifinals were set to be played the Friday prior to Saturday's title game, with the quarterfinals scheduled for the previous Tuesday.

Due to inclement weather, the quarterfinals were postponed to Friday, pushing the semifinals to late-morning/early-afternoon hours on Saturday.

After beating Dwight 59-52 in the semifinals, the Panthers spent their five-plus hours of free time at Kankakee Community College watching assistant coach Zack Thorson's brother, Alex, coach the Cavaliers, among other activities.

"We just tried getting some rest and getting our legs back underneath us knowing it was going to be a short turnaround," Schonauer said. "It was a good day for our guys just to get out and be together and be a team."

The previous Friday night, No. 3-seed PBL needed two free throws by Drake Schrodt with less than a second remaining to beat sixth-seeded Momence 53-52 in the quarterfinals. The Panthers needed to battle back from a fourth-quarter deficit against No. 7-seed Dwight -- which upset second-seeded Watseka in the quarterfinals -- as well.

"In the first two games, we really didn't play up to our expectations and capabilities," Schonauer said. "I was happy to see our guys be able to turn it on quickly like that. In the end, it's some good, close, end-of-game experience we've got in this tournament.

"We saw how good we can be in this game. We walked that fine line where anybody can beat us on any day, and we can beat anybody on any day. We've just got to continue to strive toward the consistency of being the best team we can be."

Cissna Park's Bailey Sluis assisted Christian Stadeli on a basket and drained a 3-pointer to give the Timberwolves (21-2) an early 5-0 lead before Trey VanWinkle made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 5-3 for PBL (15-8) with 5:42 left in the first quarter.

A 3-pointer by Brian Fehr extended Cissna Park's lead to 8-3 before Austin Gooden tallied a basket and Dalton Busboom made a game-tying 3-pointer for the Panthers.

With 1:55 left in the first quarter, Christian Stadeli dunked for a two-point score. A Sluis 3-pointer extended the Timberwolves' lead to 13-8 24 seconds later.

Sam Penicook made a two-point field goal before a Colton Coy 3-pointer tied the game at 13-13. Christian Stadeli then converted on a three-point play with 30.3 seconds left in the first quarter before a driving layup by Sluis extended Cissna Park's lead to 18-13 at the first-quarter buzzer.

Mason Ecker made a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 18-16. After Gooden recorded a steal, Penicook tried to get off a shot in the lane, but his shot was blocked by Julian Stadeli, who then made a basket to extend the Timberwolves' lead to 20-16.

Baskets by VanWinkle and Gooden tied the game at 20-20 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining in the second quarter before Schrodt made a go-ahead basket to give PBL a 22-20 lead with 2:13 left in the first half.

Ian Rogers made a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining in the second quarter before VanWinkle made a jump shot to put the Panthers back on top 24-23. Schrodt had a chance to extend the lead after recording a steal and racing toward the opposite basket, but missed the layup before Rogers missed a 3-point shot attempt with 12 seconds left in the first half.

"We left some points out there tonight," Schonauer said. "We had a couple of breakaways. We didn't finish."

Julian Stadeli scored on an offensive-rebound putback to give Cissna Park a 25-24 lead early in the third quarter. Schonauer said he knew that the size of the 6-foot-7 seniors Julian and Christian Stadeli -- who had nine and 19 points, respectively, at the game's end -- would cause some problems for his Panthers on the boards.

"Their big advantage was offensive rebounding. We're not going to be able to win all those battles, so we've got to try and gain some possessions by turning them over and getting some points," Schonauer said.

After a free throw by Conner Lober extended the Timberwolves' lead to 26-24, VanWinkle made a game-tying contested layup. Christian Stadeli tallied a go-ahead basket before a 3-pointer by Gooden gave PBL a 29-28 lead.

Julian Stadeli then converted a three-point play with 3:51 left in the third quarter before the Panthers went on an 8-0 run.

Alex Rueck made two free throws to tie the game at 31-31 with 2:57 left in the third quarter before an inbounds pass by Penicook led to two foul shots by Gavin Coplea that gave PBL a 33-31 lead. After recording a steal and making the ensuing fastbreak layup with 1:10, Ecker scored again on a reverse layup to extend the Panthers' advantage to 37-31.

Christian Stadeli scored a basket and two free throws to cut Cissna Park's deficit to 37-35 with 5.5 seconds left in the third quarter.

After Keegan Boyle made a fastbreak layup to tie the game, he then stole the ball and assisted Lober on a shot that drew a foul with 6:52 remaining in the game. Lober made two free throws to give the Timberwolves a 39-37 lead, and after Boyle drew a charging call on Schrodt with 6:45 left in the game, Christian Stadeli tallied two foul shots 40 seconds later to extend Cissna Park's advantage to 41-37.

Schrodt made a 3-pointer to cut PBL's deficit to 41-40. After Julian Stadeli missed the front end of a 1-and-1 after drawing Busboom's fourth foul with 5:07 remaining, Gooden scored on a contested layup to give the Panthers a 42-41 lead 26 seconds later.

A 3-pointer by Fehr gave Cissna Park a 44-42 lead with 4:32 left in the game. VanWinkle had a chance to tie the game 19 seconds later, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 chance from the charity stripe.

"There were some free throws we didn't (make)," Schonauer said. "If we can get those, maybe that game's a little bit different toward the end, but I can't fault our kids' effort. You're going to miss some layups and free throws sometimes. That's part of the game, but in a tight, close game like this, that's where you say, 'Man, we were that close and had those opportunities,' and you wish you could have them back."

Christian Stadeli scored on an assist from Fehr before VanWinkle intercepted a pass and raced toward a fastbreak layup to make the score 46-44. A basket by Julian Stadeli then extended the Timberwolves' lead to 48-44.

VanWinkle tallied a basket before Christian Stadeli scored on an offensive-rebound putback. After Rogers made a free throw with 1:41 remaining to extend Cissna Park's advantage to 51-46, Boyle drew a charging foul on Ecker with 1:24 left in the game.

Seventeen seconds later, Boyle extended the Timberwolves' lead to 52-46 via foul shot. After Coy scored on an offensive-rebound putbakc with 40 seconds remaining, Fehr -- who had to leave the game after colliding with Ecker on a diving play with 1:48 left in the game -- made a free throw with 35.4 left to play to make the score 53-48.

Schrodt concluded the scoring with a basket with 1.4 seconds remaining.

VanWinkle finished the game with 13 points while Gooden had nine points, Schrodt and Ecker each had seven points, Coy had five points, Busboom had three points and Rueck, Penicook and Coplea each had two points.

Cissna Park 53, PBL 50

CP 18 5 12 18 -- 53

PBL 13 11 13 13 -- 50

Cissna Park (21-2)

Conner Lober 0-3-3, Keegan Boyle 1-1-3, Bailey Sluis 3-0-8, Brian Fehr 2-1-7, Ian Rogers 1-1-4, Julian Stadeli 4-1-9, Christian Stadeli 7-5-19. Totals 18-12-53.

PBL (15-8)

Gavin Coplea 0-2-2, Trey VanWinkle 6-0-13, Austin Gooden 4-0-9, Drake Schrodt 3-0-7, Mason Ecker 3-0-7, Sam Penicook 1-0-2, Colton Coy 2-0-5, Dalton Busboom 1-0-3, Alex Rueck 0-2-2. Totals 20-4-50.

3-pointers -- Cissna Park 5 (Sluis 2, Fehr 2, Rogers). PBL 6 (VanWinkle, Gooden, Schrodt, Ecker, Coy, Busboom).