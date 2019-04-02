PBL girls basketball defeats Iroquois West 66-31 in first round of IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional

HERSCHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team won 66-31 Monday over Iroquois West in the first round of the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional.

Bruns led the game in scoring with 22 points for the Panthers while Madi Peden had 10 points, Hannah Schwarz and Kirra Lantz each had nine points, Brooke Walder had eight points and Baylee Cosgrove and MaKenna Ecker each had four points.

In the first quarter, PBL (16-12) outscored Iroquois West 25-10 as Bruns tallied 12 points, Brooke Walder had four points, Madi Peden had three points and Hannah Schwarz, Baylee Cosgrove and Kirra Lantz each had two points.

The Panthers outscored the Raiders 17-11 to take a 42-21 lead into halftime as Peden scored five points while Bruns had three points, Schwarz and Lantz each had three points and Walder had two points.

In the third quarter, the PBL defense pitched a shutout as Schwarz had four points and Bruns, Peden, Cosgrove, Lantz and Walder each had two points. Bruns and MaKenna Ecker scored four points in the fourth quarter while Lantz had two points.

The sixth-seeded Panthers will face No. 4-seed Braidwood Reed-Custer in the regional semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

PBL 66, Iroquois West 31

IW 10 11 0 10 -- 31

PBL 25 17 14 10 -- 66

Iroquois West

Stiers 0-0-0, Sweeney 0-0-0, Johnson 4-1-9, Miller 2-0-4, Shambrook 1-0-2, Gaytan 0-0-0, Munoz 0-0-0, Andrade 0-0-0, Papunashvili 0-0-0, Lopez 0-1-1, Aguilera 4-1-11. Totals 13-3-31.

PBL (16-12)

Lillie Frichtl 0-0-0, Mallorie Ecker 0-0-0, Macie Rudin 0-0-0, Mackenzie Bruns 7-8-22, Madi Peden 3-3-10, Hannah Schwarz 4-0-9, Baylee Cosgrove 1-2-4, Kirra Lantz 3-2-9, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 4-0-8, Lorena Arnett 0-0-0, Bailey Eyre 0-0-0, Kayla Adwell 0-0-0, MaKenna Ecker 2-0-4. Totals 24-15-66.

3-pointers -- Iroquois West 2 (Aguilera 2). PBL 3 (Peden, Schwarz, Lantz).