GCMS boys basketball defeats Watseka 48-35

WATSEKA -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley picked up its 21st consecutive win, this one coming in nonconference action via 48-35 score Tuesday, Feb. 5, over Watseka.

GCMS (22-2) only led 21-17 at halftime before breaking the game open in the third quarter.

Bryce Barnes scored a team-high 15 points for the visiting Falcons, with Connor Birky adding nine points. Ryland Holt had eight points while Caleb Bleich had seven points, Ben Freehill had six points, Lane Short had two points and Nathan Garard had one point.

Blake Castonguay dropped in a game-high 17 points for Watseka (17-6).

GCMS 48, Watseka 35

GCMS 14 7 16 11 —48

WAT 8 9 7 11 —35

GCMS

C. Bleich 7, Holt 8, Freehill 6, Birky 9, Short 2, J. Bleich 0, Hood 0, Garard 1, Barnes 15, Elliott 0, Minion 0, Blake 0, Lee 0, Meece 0. Total 48.

Watseka

Castonguay 17, Quinn 0, Wittenborn 0, LaBelle 1, Curry 4, Lyznicki 3, Walwer 0, McTaggart 10, Haines 0, Canady 0, Bunting 0, Fegan 0, Giroux 0. Total 35.

3-pointers -- GCMS 5 (Birky 3, Barnes, C. Bleich). Watseka 5 (Castonguay 2, McTaggart 2, Lyznicki).