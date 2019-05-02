GCMS girls basketball defeats Peotone in IHSA Class 2A regional semifinals

BEECHER -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won 51-37 over Peotone in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional on Tuesday, Feb. 5.

The third-seeded Falcons will face second-seeded Beecher in the regional championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

In the first quarter of Tuesday's game, GCMS outscored No. 5-seeded Peotone 15-9 as Hannah Hathaway scored eight points, including two 3-pointers, while Megan Moody made another trey and Claire Retherford added a couple of two-point baskets.

The Falcons (23-5) outscored Peotone 12-7 in the second quarter as Moody had four points and Retherford, Bielfeldt, Hathaway and Abby Spiller each had two points.

In the third quarter, GCMS extended their lead to 43-26 as Retherford had seven points, including a 5-for-6 effort at the free-throw line, while Hathaway had five points and Bielfeldt and Ryleigh Brown each had two points. Retherford made 4-of-4 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter while Emily Clinton had two foul shots and Bielfeldt added a two-point field goal.

Retherford finished the game with 17 points while Hathaway also scored in double figures with 15 points. Moody had seven points, Bielfeldt had six points and Clinton, Spiller and Brown each had two points.

GCMS 51, Peotone 37

PEO 9 7 10 11 -- 37

GCMS 15 12 16 8 -- 51

Peotone

Burks 4-1-12, Jauregui 0-0-0, Paw 1-4-6, Evans 1-0-2, Gwiazda 2-0-4, Kelly 1-0-2, Graffeo 3-4-11, Erickson 0-0-0. Totals 12-9-37.

GCMS (23-5)

Claire Retherford 4-9-17, Makenzi Bielfeldt 3-0-6, Hannah Hathaway 5-2-15, Megan Moody 3-0-7, Emily Clinton 0-2-2, Abby Spiller 1-0-2, Ryleigh Brown 1-0-2. Totals 17-13-51.

3-pointers -- Peotone 4 (Burks 3, Graffeo). GCMS 4 (Hathaway 3, Moody).