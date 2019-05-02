Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Volleyball

PBL eighth-grade volleyball defeats Clifton J.L. Nash in two sets

Tue, 02/05/2019 - 9:35pm | The Ford County Record
PBL eighth-grade volleyball vs. Clifton J.L. Nash (2019)
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Trixie Johnson, middle, passes, with Cadence Jones, left, and Kate Wilson (4) in the background, during Tuesday’s eighth-grade match against Clifton J.L. Nash.

PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-19, 25-7 Tuesday, Feb. 5, over Clifton J.L. Nash.

Araya Stack had four kills and two aces for the Panthers (7-1) while Gracelyn Greenburg also had four kills and Trixie Johnson contributed two kills and two aces. Emily Robidoux had two kills for PBL as well.

8th-grade girls
PBL def. Clifton J.L. Nash 25-19, 25-7
At Paxton
For PBL (7-1), kills: Araya Stack 4, Gracelyn Greenburg 4, Emily Robidoux 2, Losa Suaava 2, Trixie Johnson 2, Cadence Jones; aces: Stack 2, Trixie Johnson 2, Hope Watts, Jones; sets: Stack 26, Suaava 3, Robidoux, Johnson, Jones; points: Johnson 12, Robidoux 11, Stack 10, Watts 10, Suaava 4, Jones 3; passing points: Jones 42, Stack 26, Johnson 16, Kate Wilson 10, Watts 6, Averi Garrett 4, Robidoux 4, Greenburg 2.

Exhibition
PBL 22-25, Clifton J.L. Nash 25-12
For PBL, kills: Gianna Laurie 3, Leah Eyre 3, Kamryn Suhl 2, Mackenzie Swan 2; aces: Suhl 5, Eyre 3, Mady Kaiser 2, Laurie 2, Carley Fauser; points: Kaiser 13, Suhl 13, Eyre 6, Fauser 6, Laurie 5, Swan 4.

