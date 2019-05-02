PBL eighth-grade volleyball wins 25-22, 25-21

MILFORD -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade volleyball team won 25-22, 25-21 on Monday.

Emily Robidoux led the Panthers (6-1) in kills with four while Trixie Johnson had three kills and two aces and Araya Stack had a team-high 10 aces and 24 sets.

8th-grade girls

PBL def. Milford 25-22, 25-21

At Milford

For PBL (6-1), kills: Emily Robidoux 4, Trixie Johnson 3, Losa Suaava, Cadence Jones, Gracelyn Greenburg, Averi Garrett; aces: Araya Stack 10, Johnson 2, Robidoux; sets: Stack 24, Suaava 3, Robidoux 2, Kate Wilson 2, Johnson 2; points: Stack 16, Hope Watts 8, Jones 7, Johnson 6, Robidoux 6, Suaava 5, Garrett 2; passing points: Jones 44, Johnson 28, Stack 23, Garrett 17, Suaava 5, Watts 4, Greenburg 2, Robidoux.