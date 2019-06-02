GCMS boys basketball player Connor Birky signs letter of intent to go to Hesston College

﻿GCMS seniors sign their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics, from left: Shannon Spangler (Millikin University, golf), Connor Birky (Hesston College, basketball), Josh Bleich (McKendree University, football), Bryce Barnes (University of Illinois, football), Austin Spiller (Illinois Wesleyan University, football), Lane Short (Eureka College, football), Hayden Workman (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, football), and Ben Freehill (Oklahoma State University, football).

GIBSON CITY -- Connor Birky, a senior on the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team, signed his letter of intent to play for the men's basketball program at Hesston College.

The NJCAA Division II school is located 36 miles north of Wichita.

"I was kind of a relief," said Birky, who averaged 13.4 points per game for GCMS as of Jan. 31. "I was looking at a couple of other schools, but in the back of my mind, I knew I was going to go to Hesston all along. It feels really good to finally say that I'm going to this school."