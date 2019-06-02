GCMS football player Hayden Workman signs letter of intent to attend University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

﻿GCMS seniors sign their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics, from left: Shannon Spangler (Millikin University, golf), Connor Birky (Hesston College, basketball), Josh Bleich (McKendree University, football), Bryce Barnes (University of Illinois, football), Austin Spiller (Illinois Wesleyan University, football), Lane Short (Eureka College, football), Hayden Workman (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, football), and Ben Freehill (Oklahoma State University, football).

GIBSON CITY -- En route to helping Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's football team win its second straight IHSA Class 2A state championship, Hayden Workman had 27 tackles, including 14 1/2 for a loss of yards, on defense while taking part in an offensive line that helped Jared Trantina rush for 1,678 yards and 34 touchdowns.

"I'll miss GCMS, but my time's up, and now it's my time for four or five years of college," Workman said.

Workman will spend his college years playing for the football program at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, which he signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to join.

"I'm very excited," Workman said. "They've always shown interest in me. I love their coaches. Their facilities are really nice, and they have a great football program. I'm happy to go up there to Whitewater."

Workman visited the UW-Whitewater campus the Sunday prior to signing his letter of intent.

"I really loved it, and I knew it was the place for me," Workman said.

Workman said he had a few Division III and a couple of Division iI offers on the table.

"I was really interested in UW-Whitewater or Wisconsin-Platteville," Workman said. "Those were my top choices, and I decided to pick Whitewater."

Workman plans to major in business.

"That was one of the main reasons why I picked Whitewater," Workman said. "They have a great business program."