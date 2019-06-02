GCMS's Shannon Spangler to play golf for Millikin University

﻿GCMS seniors sign their letters of intent to play collegiate athletics, from left: Shannon Spangler (Millikin University, golf), Connor Birky (Hesston College, basketball), Josh Bleich (McKendree University, football), Bryce Barnes (University of Illinois, football), Austin Spiller (Illinois Wesleyan University, football), Lane Short (Eureka College, football), Hayden Workman (University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, football), and Ben Freehill (Oklahoma State University, football).

GIBSON CITY -- Shannon Spangler said she had her mind made up about her future even before her 2018 girls golf season even concluded.

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior, who signed her letter of intent on Wednesday to play for the women's golf program at Millikin University while also majoring in music, had it made up before shooting a 90 in the first round of last October's IHSA Class 1A state girls golf tournament.

"I was already looking at Millikin for the music program. The coach contacted me after regionals and right before state and said, 'Come check us out. We've got everything you want,' and there were no other questions," Spangler said. "It feels very exciting. I'm excited about the program I'm going into and the family I'm going into."

Spangler helped the Falcons finished sixth in the sectional round last year, and said she will miss her high school.

"I love them dearly, and we've all been playing together for so long," Spangler said. "I'll miss the community. Our community at GCMS is close-knit. I'll miss the music department, because that's where I spent most of my time, or the golf course. I'll miss all my good friends here in the community."