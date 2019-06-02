PBL boys basketball defeats La Salette 60-33

PAXTON -- After playing three games in two days through the previous weekend's Sangamon Valley Conference Tournament, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys basketball team had two days to get prepared for Tuesday's game against La Salette.

“It’ll be nice to have a couple days of practice," PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. "We were a little lethargic at practice last night. We seemed to get winded tonight. I don’t know if there was a hangover effect from the weekend, but hopefully, we can get our legs back underneath us in the next two days and be a little fresher on Friday against Watseka.”

Despite the long weekend and short layoff, the Panthers (16-8) left Tuesday's contest with a 60-33 victory.

They started the game with a 13-0 run.

Drake Schrodt made a go-ahead 3-pointer before Trey VanWinkle -- who finished the game with a team-high 22 points, including five 3-pointers -- made a two-point field goal and a shot from beyond the arc to extend PBL's lead to 8-0 with 5:25 left in the first quarter.

VanWinkle made another 3-pointer with 4:42 left in the first quarter before stealing the ball and scoring on a layup to further extend the Panthers' advantage to 13-0 with 3:21 remaining in the opening quarter.

Enmanuel Garcia Camilo scored while being fouled to put La Salette on the scoreboard with 2:46 left in the first quarter before Thomas Brauner scored to cut the Lions' deficit to 13-4.

Schrodt made a basket before Sam Penicook made a 3-pointer with 44 seconds left in the first quarter to extend PBL's lead to 18-4. Thomas Peterson scored a bucket for La Salette before Schrodt -- who finished the game in double figures with 10 points -- had a basket that made the score 20-6 as the first quarter came to an end.

Peterson made another two-point field goal for the Lions before Tanner Coe drained a 3-pointer that extended PBL's lead to 23-8. After Camilo and Michael Wernowsky each made a basket, Coe -- who finished the game with nine points -- drained another trey to make the score 26-12.

“Tanner came in and had a really nice game shooting the basketball. He had a couple layups that he could have converted, but I was glad to see him shoot the ball with confidence," Schonauer said. "He hit some big shots there, especially in the second quarter, to help extend the lead. He’s got a good shot, and he’s got some length defensively. He can be disruptive out there on the basketball court.”

Andrew Swanson made a free throw with 5:32 left in the second quarter before Mason Ecker scored on an offensive-rebound putback to extend PBL's lead to 29-12.

La Salette's Nicholas Halligan and VanWinkle exchanged 3-pointers before the Lions ended the first half on a 7-0 run.

Camilo made a basket before assisting Peterson Peterson on a layup. A Wernowsky 3-pointer cut La Salette's deficit to 32-22 by halftime.

“Other than that 3-4 minute stretch, I thought we played pretty well tonight. We had some breakdowns there," Schonauer said. "We turned the ball over and gave up a ton of offensive rebounds there and let them right back in the game. We kind of had them where we wanted them and gave them a chance coming out of halftime to make it a basketball game.”

In the third quarter, the PBL defense shut out the Lions.

VanWinkle made two 3-pointers before Ecker stole the ball and raced toward the opposite basket for a layup. Schrodt made a 3-pointer before Ecker converted a three-point play with 3:38 left in the third quarter to extend PBL's lead to 46-22.

Penicook recorded a steal before assisting Colton Coy on a fastbreak layup before another theft by Penicook led to another fastbreak layup by VanWinkle, who would then make a free throw with 2:18 left in the third quarter before Penicook scored on yet another fastreak layup to make the score 53-22 as the third quarter came to an end.

“I thought, in the first and third quarter, we played hard and competed," Schonauer said. "We really rotated defensively, and we were able to turn them over, and then we were able to share the ball on the offensive end and get good shots. When you’re sharing the basketball and get out on the run with the ball, it tends to go into the basket.”

Brauner made a basket before Coe drained a 3-pointer. A two-point basket by Peterson was followed by another trey by Penicook that made the score 59-26.

The Lions then went on another 7-0 run as Brauner made a 3-pointer and a two-point basket and David Carlisle made two free throws before Swanson made a foul shot for the Panthers.

Along with VanWinkle's, Schrodt's and Coe's point totals, Penicook and Ecker finished the game with eight and seven points, respectively, for PBL while Coy and Swanson each had two points.

Junior varsity

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior varsity boys basketball team won 59-21 Tuesday, Feb. 5, over La Salette.

The Panthers outscored La Salette 19-2 in the first quarter as Keagan Busboom had six points via two 3-pointers while Jarred Gronsky had four points, Gavin Coplea had three points and Brett Giese, Mason Medlock and Brandon Knight each had two points.

In the second quarter, Medlock had four points while Mason Bruns had three points and Keyan Kirkley and Knight each had two points as PBL went into halftime leading 32-11.

Knight and Gronsky each had four points in the third quarter while Bruns and Busboom each had three points and Giese, Medlock and Kirkley each had two points as the Panthers extended their lead to 52-19. Kirkley had four points in the fourth quarter and Medlock had three points.

Medlock finished the game with 11 points while Gronsky also scored in double figures with 10 points. Busboom had nine points while Kirkley and Knight each had eight points, Bruns had six points, Giese had four points and Coplea had three points.

JUNIOR VARSITY BOYS

PBL 59, La Salette 21

LAS 2 9 8 2 -- 21

PBL 19 13 20 7 -- 59

La Salette

McCall 0-0-0, Halligan 1-0-2, Hering 3-0-6, McQuillin 0-0-0, Kracht 3-0-7, Schroeder 0-0-0, Martin 0-0-0, Drester 1-2-4, Gallagher 1-0-2, Wilson 0-0-0, Henry 0-0-0, DeArtola 0-0-0. Totals 7-2-21.

PBL

Jarred Gronsky 4-2-10, Mason Bruns 2-0-6, Keagan Busboom 3-0-9, Drew Diesburg 0-0-0, Gavin Coplea 1-0-3, Brett Giese 2-0-4, Mason Medlock 5-0-11, Corey DeGarmo 0-0-0, Keyan Kirkley 4-0-8, Brandon Knight 4-0-8. Totals 25-2-59.

3-pointers -- La Salette (Kracht). PBL 7 (Busboom 3, Bruns 2, Coplea, Medlock).

HIGH SCHOOL VARSITY BOYS

PBL 60, La Salette 33

LAS 6 16 0 11 -- 33

PBL 20 12 21 7 -- 60

La Salette

Manny Garcia Camilo 3-0-6, David Carlisle 0-2-2, Thomas Brauner 4-0-9, Joseph McCall 0-0-0, Michael Wernowsky 2-0-5, Henry Kracht 0-0-0, Nicholas Halligan 1-0-3, Dominic Hering 0-0-0, Thomas Peterson 4-0-8. Totals 14-2-33.

PBL (16-8)

Tanner Coe 3-0-9, Gavin Coplea 0-0-0, Trey VanWinkle 8-1-22, Matthew Miller 0-0-0, Drake Schrodt 4-0-10, Mason Ecker 3-1-7, Sam Penicook 3-0-8, Colton Coy 1-0-2, Austin Gooden 0-0-0, Dalton Busboom 0-0-0, Andrew Swanson 0-2-2, Alex Rueck 0-0-0, Jake Rich 0-0-0. Totals 22-4-60.

3-pointers -- La Salette 3 (Brauner, Wernowsky, Halligan). PBL 12 (VanWinkle 5, Coe 3, Schrodt 2, Penicook 2).