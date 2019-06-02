PBL girls basketball defeats Reed-Custer 55-53 in IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional semifinals

HERSCHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls basketball team won 55-53 over Braidwood Reed-Custer in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A Herscher Regional.

The Panthers will face Watseka at 7 p.m. Thursday in the regional title game.

The sixth-seeded Panthers (17-12) rallied from a 45-37 deficit by outscoring fourth-seeded Reed-Custer 18-8 in the fourth quarter, including a game-ending 16-4 run. Baylee Cosgrove broke a 53-53 tie via a free throw with 16.4 seconds left in the game.

Cosgrove scored 11 of her team-high 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a 5-for-6 effort from the charity stripe in the final quarter. The Panthers finished the game making 22-of-32 free-throw attempts while Reed-Custer made 11-of-19 foul shots.

Brooke Walder, Kirra Lantz and Madi Peden each scored two points in the fourth quarter for PBL and Mackenzie Bruns made a free throw.

The Panthers outscored the Comets 13-6 in the first quarter as Bruns -- who, along with Cosgrove, also scored in double figures with 14 points -- made 6-of-6 free-throw attempts while Hannah Schwarz made a 3-pointer and Cosgrove and Mallorie Ecker had two points.

In the second quarter, Bruns scored seven points, including the making of 5-of-5 foul shots, while Schwarz made another trey, Walder had a two-point basket and Cosgrove made two free throws as PBL went into halftime leading 27-24.

MaKenna Ecker had four third-quarter points while Peden made a 3-pointer, Cosgrove drained two free throws and Walder added another foul shot.

Schwarz finished the game with six points while Peden and Walder each had five points, Mallorie Ecker had four points and Lantz and Mallorie Ecker each had two points.

PBL 55, Reed-Custer 53

PBL 13 14 10 18 -- 55

R-C 6 18 21 8 -- 53

PBL (17-12)

Mallorie Ecker 1-0-2, Mackenzie Bruns 1-12-14, Madi Peden 2-0-5, Hannah Schwarz 2-0-6, Baylee Cosgrove 4-9-17, Kirra Lantz 1-0-2, Clarisa Wieneke 0-0-0, Brooke Walder 2-1-5, MaKenna Ecker 2-0-4. Totals 15-22-55.

Reed-Custer

Cherry 2-0-5, Christian 1-0-3, Balgemann 2-1-5, Hill 6-5-17, Dillon 2-2-7, Ruzich 4-3-12, Falctti 1-0-2, Collins 0-0-0, McPherson 1-0-2. Totals 19-11-53.

3-pointers -- PBL 3 (Schwarz 2, Peden). Reed-Custer 4 (Dillon, Ruzich, Cherry, Christian).