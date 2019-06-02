PBL High School to host Delta Dash 5K on March 16

PAXTON -- Students from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School who are attending the Mississippi Delta service trip over spring break are hosting the Delta Dash 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at PBL High School.

Sign-ups are available at the following link: pbldeltadash.eventbrite.com.

Those who register online by Friday, March 1, will receive a race T-shirt and are asked to email ewood@pblpanthers.org to leave their desired shirt size.

Afterwards, registration is available and those interested can still register in person on the day of the race.

Donations will also be collected on the day of the event as a fundraiser for the Mississippi Delta Trip. There will be prizes awarded for top finishers and top donors.

Participants are asked to meet in the front parking lot of the high school on the day of the race.