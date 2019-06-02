PAXTON — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda seventh-grade volleyball team won 25-19, 25-14 Tuesday over J.L. Nash.

Bailey Luebchow had three kills and four aces for PBL (4-4) while Bailey Bruns and Kamrun Suhl each had two kills. Brooke Kleinert had seven aces and one kill.



For PBL (4-4), kills: Bailey Luebchow 3, Bailey Bruns 2, Kamrun Suhl 2, Brooke Kleinert; aces: Kleinert 7, Luebchow 4, Bruns, Karlee Welp, Aubree Gooden, Leah Eyre; service points: Kleinert 15, Luebchow 11, Welp 9, Eyre 6, Gooden 5, Bruns 4; passing/digs percentage: Bailey Bruns 92.