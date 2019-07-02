GCMS girls basketball claims first regional championship since 2005 with 44-32 win over Beecher

BEECHER -- With a 44-32 win over Beecher in the IHSA Class 2A Beecher Regional championship game on Thursday, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls basketball team won its first regional title since 2005.

The Falcons will host their own sectional tournament next week. They will face St. Joseph-Ogden in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday.

In the first quarter, GCMS (24-5) outscored Beecher 14-6 as Makenzi Bielfeldt had five points, Claire Retherford had four points, Megan Moody had two points and Emily Clinton made a free throw.

The Falcons took a 25-11 lead into halftime as Bielfeldt had five points in the second quarter while Retherford added four points and Clinton contributed two points.

In the third quarter, Retherford and Bielfeldt each had four points while Moody had two points as GCMS extended its lead to 35-17. Retherford had six fourth-quarter points while Moody had two points and Bielfeldt made a free throw.

Retherford finished the game leading the Falcons with 18 points while Bielfeldt also scored in double figures with 15 points. Moody had six points, Clinton had three points and Hathaway had two points.

In the three-point showdown prior to Thursday's game, Retherford, Clinton and Hathaway advaned to sectionals, which will be held next Thursday prior to the 7 p.m. sectional championship.

GCMS 44, Beecher 32

GCMS 14 11 10 9 -- 44

BEE 6 5 6 15 -- 32

GCMS (24-5)

Claire Retherford 8-2-18, Makenzi Bielfeldt 6-3-15, Hannah Hathaway 1-0-2, Megan Moody 3-0-6, Emily Clinton 1-1-3, Abby Spiller 0-0-0, Ryleigh Brown 0-0-0. Totals 19-6-44.

Beecher

Saller 0-0-0, Messana 0-0-0, Sippel 5-0-11, Barraza 2-0-4, Welch 3-2-8, Landis 0-1-1, Shepard 3-0-8. Totals 13-3-32.

3-pointers -- Beecher 3 (Shepard 2, Sippel).